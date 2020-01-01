Rancho Deluxe: Scene of Movie Magic in the SCV

Located in Canyon Country, Rancho Deluxe is one of a few Los Angeles County movie ranches set within the 30-mile studio zone of Hollywood, a special zoning designation for local movie ranch properties called the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Movie Ranch Overlay Zone gives special access to permits and other resources for producers who work on authorized filming projects through the city of Santa Clarita Film Office.

The Rancho Deluxe Los Angeles movie ranch is located just off Highway 14 and Placerita Canyon, near Sable Ranch, Melody Ranch and Disney’s Golden Oak Studios.

Rancho Deluxe houses more than 200 acres of natural terrain, “shoot” houses, water features and a variety of additional interior and exterior sets, including a Western town, a log cabin camp and a Mediterranean villa.

With more than 20 years of entertainment industry experience, the Rancho Deluxe management staff understands the unique needs of film production and can assist with every aspect of accommodating film crews and acquiring local resources needed to complete just about all types of filmed projects — from television series, feature films and shorts, music videos, photo shoots, reality shows and commercials.

Rancho Deluxe has provided filming locations for many types of projects including television series, reality shows, feature films, shorts, commercials, photo shoots, and more.

Some of Rancho Deluxe’s most recent projects include season 8 of “Homeland”; “The Goldbergs,” “Cars.com,” seasons one and two of “Westworld”; “Timeless,” “LA to Vegas,” “SWAT,” “The Orville,” “Buddy System,” “Transparent,” “NCIS: LA,” “The Mayans M.C.” “Shooter,” “Drunk History,” “Master Chef,” “Young Pope,” “Match Made In Heaven,” “Live to Tell,” “Recovery Road,” “Muppets,” “Last Man on Earth,” “America’s Next Top Model,” “Hit The Floor,” “Togetherness,” “Top Shot,” “Whodunit,” “Make It or Break It,” “Heroes,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Mentalist” and many more.

Rancho Deluxe is located at 16030 Placerita Canyon Road, Canyon Country 91387.

Contact Steve Arklin Jr. at stevearklin@gmail.com to set up a scout or to get more information. Call 661-252-3456 or visit RanchoDeluxe.com for more information.