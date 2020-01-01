[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Rancho Deluxe: Scene of Movie Magic in the SCV
| Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020
Steve Arklin Jr., general manager of Rancho Deluxe. | Photo: Lorena Mejia / The Signal.
Steve Arklin Jr., general manager of Rancho Deluxe. | Photo: Lorena Mejia / The Signal.

 

Located in Canyon Country, Rancho Deluxe is one of a few Los Angeles County movie ranches set within the 30-mile studio zone of Hollywood, a special zoning designation for local movie ranch properties called the Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Movie Ranch Overlay Zone gives special access to permits and other resources for producers who work on authorized filming projects through the city of Santa Clarita Film Office.

The Rancho Deluxe Los Angeles movie ranch is located just off Highway 14 and Placerita Canyon, near Sable Ranch, Melody Ranch and Disney’s Golden Oak Studios.

Rancho Deluxe houses more than 200 acres of natural terrain, “shoot” houses, water features and a variety of additional interior and exterior sets, including a Western town, a log cabin camp and a Mediterranean villa.

With more than 20 years of entertainment industry experience, the Rancho Deluxe management staff understands the unique needs of film production and can assist with every aspect of accommodating film crews and acquiring local resources needed to complete just about all types of filmed projects — from television series, feature films and shorts, music videos, photo shoots, reality shows and commercials.

Rancho Deluxe has provided filming locations for many types of projects including television series, reality shows, feature films, shorts, commercials, photo shoots, and more.

Some of Rancho Deluxe’s most recent projects include season 8 of “Homeland”; “The Goldbergs,” “Cars.com,” seasons one and two of “Westworld”; “Timeless,” “LA to Vegas,” “SWAT,” “The Orville,” “Buddy System,” “Transparent,” “NCIS: LA,” “The Mayans M.C.” “Shooter,” “Drunk History,” “Master Chef,” “Young Pope,” “Match Made In Heaven,” “Live to Tell,” “Recovery Road,” “Muppets,” “Last Man on Earth,” “America’s Next Top Model,” “Hit The Floor,” “Togetherness,” “Top Shot,” “Whodunit,” “Make It or Break It,” “Heroes,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Mentalist” and many more.

Rancho Deluxe is located at 16030 Placerita Canyon Road, Canyon Country 91387.

Contact Steve Arklin Jr. at stevearklin@gmail.com to set up a scout or to get more information. Call 661-252-3456 or visit RanchoDeluxe.com for more information.

LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
The Santa Clarita Valley and other Southern California communities can expect an economic jolt of 1.3 million jobs and an increase to the gross regional product of almost $684 billion through 2050 as the result of Metrolink’s $10 billion rail expansion program, according to a new Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, or LAEDC, study.
LAEDC Study: $10B Metrolink Upgrade to Create 1.3M Jobs
Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals boy’s basketball team had the Midas touch winning the gold division of The Classic at Damien with a 75-52 victory over George Washington Prep at Damien High School in La Verne Monday night.
Cardinals Hoops Head Home with Tournament Victory
Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
The UCLA women's basketball team matched the best start to a season in program history on Sunday, notching its 12th-straight victory in the Bruins' 83-59 victory over USC in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
Women’s Hoops: Bruins Down Trojans to Tie School Record
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
For many people, the annual Rose Parade is just a part of the New Year’s Day tradition, but for the Thompson family, the parade represents quintessential California living.
Thompson Family Floats in the New Year the California Way
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
A Santa Clarita teen faces robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred in early December near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive in Valencia.
COBRA Detectives Detain Teen on Robbery Charges
New Year Brings Breezy, Clear, Warmer Weather
In the first week of the new year, Santa Clarita Valley residents should expect temperatures higher than normal and a windy period, according to National Weather Service officials.
New Year Brings Breezy, Clear, Warmer Weather
Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida
Seniors at Bella Vida welcomed the new year and new decade with the senior center’s “Roaring ’20s”’-themed celebration Tuesday, as seniors dressed in ’20s attire and danced to rock ’n’ roll.
Seniors Celebrate New Year at Bella Vida
California Ban on Private Prisons Challenged as Unconstitutional
A new California law banning private prisons in the state interferes with federal supremacy by blocking the U.S. government from detaining undocumented immigrants in privately run facilities within the state’s borders, a private prison firm claims in a lawsuit filed Monday.
California Ban on Private Prisons Challenged as Unconstitutional
United Healthcare Names Saugus Coach Jason Bornn Coach of the Year
Saugus football coach Jason Bornn appreciated everything the Los Angeles Rams gave him. A suite on the field for himself and his wife for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was nice and so was the money and swag from Gatorade for the Centurions’ program.
United Healthcare Names Saugus Coach Jason Bornn Coach of the Year
Legal Cases Impacting SCV to Make Ways Through Courts in 2020
With 2019 coming to an end, there are still a countless number of ongoing legal cases that have impacted the Santa Clarita Valley over the past several years, which are making their respective ways through the courts.
Legal Cases Impacting SCV to Make Ways Through Courts in 2020
LASD Urges Public to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely
Each return of New Year's Eve brings the opportunity to symbolically say good bye to old or unhealthy habits and begin a new chapter in one’s life with fresh ideas and a brighter outlook.
LASD Urges Public to Celebrate New Year’s Eve Safely
CSUN’s Calloway Named Big West Player of the Week
IRVINE, Calif.—For the second time this season, CSUN senior De'Jionae Calloway is the Big West Women's Basketball Player of the Week after a huge performance in a road win.
CSUN’s Calloway Named Big West Player of the Week
Newhall Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian Marks 5th Such Incident in 1 Month
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Newhall and transported to a trauma center Monday evening, marking the fifth such incident this month.
Newhall Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian Marks 5th Such Incident in 1 Month
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
(CN) – Uber, Postmates and two independent contractors asked a federal court in California Monday to block a new state law that requires certain gig economy companies to classify workers as employees, making them eligible for minimum wage, overtime and other protections.
Local Uber, Postmates Drivers Included in California Labor Law Complaint
Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Registration is now open for PreventT2, a lifestyle change program offered by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes stave off the disease.
Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
New Year’s Day Hikes at Saddleback Butte, Red Rock Canyon
Resolve to start your 2020 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park or Red Rock Canyon State Park on Wednesday, January 1, part of America's State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.
New Year’s Day Hikes at Saddleback Butte, Red Rock Canyon
No. 3 Master’s Handles Olivet Nazarene, Improves to 14-0
The No. 3-ranked Master's University women's basketball team opened the next chapter of its season against Olivet Nazarene University (IL) with a victory Saturday night.
No. 3 Master’s Handles Olivet Nazarene, Improves to 14-0
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has offered tips on driving on snowy and/or icy roads as the last winter storm of 2019 passes through the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD Offers Tips for Driving in Snow, on Icy Roads
COC Powers Past Pirates 99-72 on Day 1 of Cougar Holiday Classic
College of the Canyons poured in 61 second-half points to power past Orange Coast College 99-72 in day one action of the 30th Annual Cougar Holiday Classic.
COC Powers Past Pirates 99-72 on Day 1 of Cougar Holiday Classic
Dive Into ‘The Pool’: CalArts’ Alumni Magazine Now Online
The inaugural digital edition of "The Pool," CalArts’ alumni magazine, launched on Dec. 9, coinciding with the release of the sixth print issue.
Dive Into ‘The Pool’: CalArts’ Alumni Magazine Now Online
LA Times Names CalArtians as Leaders in LA Music Scene
CalArtians are leaders in spurring and advancing Los Angeles’ music scene, according to the LA Times’ classical music critic Mark Swed.
LA Times Names CalArtians as Leaders in LA Music Scene
