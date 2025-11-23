Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter

Founded in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction has become one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most respected general contractors, known for its craftsmanship, reliability and commitment to integrity. From kitchen remodels to complete home renovations, the company has built its reputation on quality and trust.

“From day one, our goal has been to treat every project with the care and honesty our clients deserve,” said Randal G. Winter, Founder and President. “We take great pride in being a company homeowners can rely on.”

Now, after four decades serving the SCV, Randal G. Winter Construction will welcome structural engineer Steven Winter, son of founder Randal G. Winter, to the company. He will help guide the company into its next generation of family leadership.

Steven Winter, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, brings a fresh perspective and technical expertise to the family business. His experience in structural engineering and project management helps strengthen the company’s design-build capabilities.

“Growing up in this business, I learned from my father that integrity is everything,” said Steven Winter. “I’m honored to continue his legacy while incorporating modern tools and engineering solutions that make each project even stronger.”

Together, the Winters remain dedicated to providing SCV homeowners with remodeling and construction services, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern precision.

Randal G. Winter Construction, Inc. is a family-owned and operated design-build general contractor serving the SCV and the greater Los Angeles area. With multiple contractor licenses and over four decades of experience, the company specializes in residential remodeling, additions, kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor living spaces.

For more information, visit www.rgwinter.com or call (661) 799-8089.

Like this: Like Loading...