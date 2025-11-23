header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 22
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
| Saturday, Nov 22, 2025
Steven and Randy Winter

Founded in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction has become one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most respected general contractors, known for its craftsmanship, reliability and commitment to integrity. From kitchen remodels to complete home renovations, the company has built its reputation on quality and trust.

“From day one, our goal has been to treat every project with the care and honesty our clients deserve,” said Randal G. Winter, Founder and President. “We take great pride in being a company homeowners can rely on.”

Now, after four decades serving the SCV, Randal G. Winter Construction will welcome structural engineer Steven Winter, son of founder Randal G. Winter, to the company. He will help guide the company into its next generation of family leadership.

Steven Winter, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, brings a fresh perspective and technical expertise to the family business. His experience in structural engineering and project management helps strengthen the company’s design-build capabilities.

“Growing up in this business, I learned from my father that integrity is everything,” said Steven Winter. “I’m honored to continue his legacy while incorporating modern tools and engineering solutions that make each project even stronger.”

Together, the Winters remain dedicated to providing SCV homeowners with remodeling and construction services, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern precision.

Randal G. Winter Construction, Inc. is a family-owned and operated design-build general contractor serving the SCV and the greater Los Angeles area. With multiple contractor licenses and over four decades of experience, the company specializes in residential remodeling, additions, kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor living spaces.

For more information, visit www.rgwinter.com or call (661) 799-8089.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-22-2025 Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
11-22-2025 Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
11-21-2025 Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
11-20-2025 Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
11-20-2025 Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Pacific Lock Company, a veteran-led and woman-owned family business located in Santa Clarita, has reached a historic milestone, The Department of War has officially approved PACLOCK's "PL951" High-Security Padlock after it successfully passed the rigorous MIL-DTL-43607J standard.
Santa Clarita’s Pacific Lock Co. Earns Government Approval
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
A beloved holiday tradition continues in Castaic, the annual Castaic Santa Float Tour has been long sponsored by the Castaic Lions Club. This year the Santa Float will make its rounds throughout the Castaic community Dec. 6-14.
Dec. 6-14: The 39th Annual Castaic Santa Float Tour
Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
Founded in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction has become one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most respected general contractors, known for its craftsmanship, reliability and commitment to integrity.
Randal G. Winter Construction Welcomes Steven Winter
Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where a public hearing on an appeal of the Wiley Canyon Mixed-Use Project will be held.
Nov. 25: City Council to Hear Appeal of Wiley Canyon Project
SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc., a long-standing community-focused nonprofit, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Bridge to Home, providing enhanced healthcare services to residents and clients.
SDFHC Expands Healthcare Access for Bridge to Home Residents
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), Chair of the Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, convened a joint informational hearing at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator to walk through updates to the electric vehicle industry.
Schiavo Convenes Hearing on EV Charging, Affordability, Infrastructure
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
The holiday family classic "A Christmas Story" returns to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild this season. The show will open on Friday, Nov. 28 at the CTG's Old Town Newhall theater.
‘A Christmas Story’ Returns to the CTG Stage for the Holidays
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita United States Postal Service Mail Processing and Distribution Center in Valencia will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season.
Postal Service Highlights Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
The play "Tiny Beautiful Things," will be presented by Arcadian Theatre Collective at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall, Nov. 28-30.
Nov. 28-30: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
The California Air Resources Board has approved updates to its Landfill Methane Regulation that will enable quicker detection and repair of methane leaks at landfills, improve monitoring and reporting, and facilitate stronger action for recurring issues.
CARB Works to Curb Methane Emissions at Landfills
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Zaria Echemendia scored with 2:19 to play to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Northwestern Ohio Thursday, Nov. 20 in the First Round of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship in Caldwell, Idaho.
TMU Women’s Soccer Advances to NAIA Second Round
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 4:30-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1 at 23453 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 1: Embrace Your Smile Orthodontics Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins Announces Retirement
After eight years of service to the Saugus Union School District, Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins has announced her retirement, the Saugus Union School Board has confirmed. She plans to retire effective July 2026.
SUSD Superintendent Dr. Colleen Hawkins Announces Retirement
Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Captain Brandon Barclay, Thursday, Dec. 11, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Dec. 11: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Captain Brandon Barclay
Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign
Help children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues by giving to the Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign.
Child & Family Center Hearts for Heroes Fundraising Campaign
Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church
NorthPark Community Church will host its annual free Christmas event, Cookies with Santa, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at 27927 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 6: Cookies With Santa at NorthPark Community Church
Sarah Silva Named Hart District Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the appointment of Sarah Silva as the new Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
Sarah Silva Named Hart District Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
City Statement: ‘Eight-story State Courthouse Site is Unsuitable’
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a statement citing "serious concerns" regarding the proposed eight-story state courthouse building to be situated near McBean Parkway/Valencia Boulevard.
City Statement: ‘Eight-story State Courthouse Site is Unsuitable’
City Presents ‘Persona Grata: Portraits’ Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Persona Grata: Portraits” by Heidi Brueckner on view at The MAIN, now through Jan. 14, 2026.
City Presents ‘Persona Grata: Portraits’ Exhibit at The MAIN
Nov. 29: Laughing Stock Comedy at Gilchrist Farm
Pistachio Comedy will host Laughing Stock Comedy, 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 at Gilchrist Farm.
Nov. 29: Laughing Stock Comedy at Gilchrist Farm
Dec. 1: ‘Travel & Adventure’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Travel & Adventure” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Dec. 9, through March 4, 2026.
Dec. 1: ‘Travel & Adventure’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
SCVNews.com