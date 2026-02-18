header image

1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Rates of US Alcohol-Induced Deaths Nearly Doubled From 1999-2024, Says Study by CSUN Prof
| Wednesday, Feb 18, 2026
Water drop
Toppled glass spilling liquid with ice CSUN mathematics professor Maria D’Orsogna is hoping that the recent study she participated in on alcohol-related deaths in the United States will serve as a resource for policymakers and community members working to reduce alcohol-related harm. Photo by flubydust, iStock.


California State University, Northridge mathematics professor Maria D’Orsogna is hoping that the recent study she and her colleagues did on alcohol-related deaths in the United States will serve as a resource for policymakers and community members working to reduce alcohol-related harm.

The report breaks down data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by race, sex, age, geography and the COVID-19 pandemic. Their findings were sobering. Alcohol-induced deaths nearly doubled from 1999 to 2024, with the highest number of alcohol-related deaths occurring during the pandemic. Deaths among women aged 25 to 34 years old rose by 255 percent while deaths among men aged 25 to 34 years old rose by 188 percent.

“While overall alcohol-induced deaths remain higher among males, the crude rates are rising faster among females across all demographics, which is a concerning trend,” said D’Orsogna, who teaches in CSUN’s College of Science and Mathematics. “Sharp increases occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, peaking in 2021. For most of the demographics across the nation, crude rates remained abnormally high throughout 2023. Significant decreases emerged only in 2024, four years after the start of the pandemic.”

The data, particularly as it is presented in the report in simple yet concise graphs, tells the story of what is happening in the United States when it comes to alcohol-related deaths, D’Orsogna said.

“Anybody can access the information — it’s collected by the CDC and it’s public —  but the data may not always be fully utilized” she said. “We wanted to present it in a visual way, coupling it with statistical methods so, that the public can have an immediate sense of what the data means and hopefully inspire the development of programs or policies that can effectively target affected populations.”

The study, “Alcohol-induced deaths in the United States across age, race, gender, geography, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” was published last year in PLOS Global Public Health. In addition to D’Orsogna, the study’s authors include Tony Wong with the Department of Mathematics at the University of California, Los Angeles; Lucas Böttcher with the Department of Computational Science and Philosophy at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in Germany and the Laboratory for Systems Medicine at the University of Florida, Gainesville; and Tom Chou with the Department of Computational Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The researchers analyzed national death records covering 14 specific alcohol-related causes. Most of the deaths were linked to alcohol-related liver disease and alcohol-related mental and behavioral disorders. They looked at data from 1999 to 2024.

Alcohol-induced deaths have been increasing over the past two decades. Particularly concerning, D’Orsogna said, were the increases between 2019 and 2021, when the American population retreated into isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people with alcohol-use disorders were less able to access treatment.

D’Orsogna noted that by 2024, alcohol-related fatalities had declined compared to the pandemic years, but the average alcohol-induced mortality rate across U.S. counties remained approximately 25 percent higher than in 2019.

“Qualifying mortality trends and determining whether alcohol-induced deaths have returned to pre-pandemic levels is essential for understanding long-term temporal patterns and dynamics,” she said.

The researchers found that the largest overall increase in alcohol-induced mortality across all race, sex, age groups occurred in 2021, when fatalities peaked at 54,258 deaths overall.

Fatal drug overdoses tend to receive more attention compared to alcohol deaths, due to the urgency of the opioid crisis and especially during the pandemic. However, alcohol is linked to several chronic diseases that cause a comparable, and in some cases even greater, number of deaths, D’Orsogna said.

American Indian/Alaska Native populations (AIAN) remained the most affected, with male AIAN rates of alcohol-induced mortality three times higher than that of white males, and female AIAN mortality rates four times higher than that of white females, over the entire 25-year period of investigation.

The largest increase by demographic was among females aged 25 to 34, which rose from 0.9 deaths per 100,000 in 1999 to 3.2 per 100,000 in 2024 — a 255 percent increase. The second largest increase was in males aged 25-34, from 2.3 fatalities per 100,000 in 1999 to 6.5 in 2024 — a 188 percent increase.

In addition to race, sex and age, the study breaks the data down by state and county, with detailed graphs and maps illustrating alcohol-induced rates across the United States.

D’Orsogna noted that deaths from chronic diseases related to alcohol use, such as certain cancers or cardiovascular events, were not included in this study. “Which means the overall fatality counts may be underestimated,” she said. “These findings underscore the critical need for targeted policies to reduce excessive alcohol consumption and improve access to treatment for those who need it most.
Photos from CSUN Collection Help Getty Exhibition Tell Story of Black Arts Movement

Photos from CSUN Collection Help Getty Exhibition Tell Story of Black Arts Movement
Wednesday, Feb 18, 2026
The black-and-white image is simple, but powerful. A man is holding a sign “We Are Tired of Waiting” while standing next to a car covered with slogans advocating equal rights for “all Americans.” 
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’

Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’
Monday, Feb 16, 2026
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2026 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special panel conversation, “Black Cinema: The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots.”
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: COC Board of Trustees Special Meeting/Study Session

Feb. 18: COC Board of Trustees Special Meeting/Study Session
Thursday, Feb 12, 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting & Ethics, Conflict of Interest, Form 700 Reporting & FPRA Study Session on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCVi Charter School Launches College Connect

SCVi Charter School Launches College Connect
Monday, Feb 9, 2026
SCVi Charter School is redefining college readiness with the launch of College Connect, an innovative pathway that allows high school students to begin earning college credit while still receiving a full, connected high school experience.
FULL STORY...
California Commits $25 Million to Cleanups and Job Pathways: Transforming Communities While Creating Opportunities
 Caltrans today announced it has awarded $25 million to 90 local projects that will improve lives and communities by supporting litter and graffiti removal efforts across California.
California Commits $25 Million to Cleanups and Job Pathways: Transforming Communities While Creating Opportunities
SCV Water Board Extends Ratepayer Assistance Program through June 30, 2029
At its Feb. 17, 2026, regular meeting, the SCV Water Board of Directors extended the Agency’s pilot Ratepayer Assistance Program for three years, through June 30, 2029. 
SCV Water Board Extends Ratepayer Assistance Program through June 30, 2029
Photos from CSUN Collection Help Getty Exhibition Tell Story of Black Arts Movement
The black-and-white image is simple, but powerful. A man is holding a sign “We Are Tired of Waiting” while standing next to a car covered with slogans advocating equal rights for “all Americans.” 
Photos from CSUN Collection Help Getty Exhibition Tell Story of Black Arts Movement
March 7: SCV Historical Society Celebrates 50 Years with ‘Not Your Typical Gala’
What do you do when you’ve been called the “Hysterical Society” for a half-century? You grab the ball and run with it.
March 7: SCV Historical Society Celebrates 50 Years with ‘Not Your Typical Gala’
March 28: Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at COC
The Santa Clarita Valley/Sylmar/Antelope Valley Chapter of Project Linus will host a Make-A-Blanket Day on Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the COC East Gym.
March 28: Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at COC
March 14: ACS SCV Relay for Life Cancer Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2026 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner.
March 14: ACS SCV Relay for Life Cancer Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
May 16: Tickets Now Available for St. Francis Dam Disaster Site Tour
The annual Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society tour of the site of the March 12, 1928 failure of the St. Francis Dam in San Francisquito Canyon is scheduled for Saturday, May 16.
May 16: Tickets Now Available for St. Francis Dam Disaster Site Tour
Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series to the Oregon Tech Owls 10-2 Saturday, Feb. 14 in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls
No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors
The Master's University beach volleyball team had a tough second game against last season's national runner-up, falling to the Corban (OR) Warriors 4-1 Saturday, Feb. 14 on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita. The Sandy 'Stangs were able to knock off the Warriors 3-2 the day before to open the season.
No. 4 Sandy ‘Stangs fall to No. 2 Warriors
Feb. 23: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration
The February general meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association has been moved to the fourth week of the month due to scheduling options available at the new location within the Newhall Library. The meeting and live demonstration will be on Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Old Town Newhall Library Community Room.
Feb. 23: SCAA General Meeting, Live Demonstration
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
<strong>1949</strong> - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap2126.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap2126.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://www.scvhistory.com/gif/ap2126t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Arcadia Street rig"> </a>
April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida
The "Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert" will be held Saturday, April 11, 6-9 p.m. in the Bella Vida Ballroom at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.
April 11: ‘Strings of Light: A Candlelight Benefit Concert’ at Bella Vida
Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts
Facing significant fiscal challenges due to a more than $50 million dollar cut in federal, state and local funding, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is consolidating and ending clinic services at seven locations on Feb. 27.
Public Health Ending Clinic Services at Seven Locations Due to Funding Cuts
Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2026 Cinematheque is collaborating with CSUN’s Department of Africana Studies to celebrate Black History Month with a special panel conversation, “Black Cinema: The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots.”
Feb. 18: CSUN Cinematheque to Celebrate ‘Black Cinema, The 50th Anniversary of Alex Haley’s Roots’
March 8: SCSO ‘Dreams & Destinies Concert’ at Canyon High Performing Arts Center
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents its "Dreams & Destinies Concert," 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 8: SCSO ‘Dreams & Destinies Concert’ at Canyon High Performing Arts Center
Feb. 18: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 18, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 18: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
TMU Basketball Drops Close Game to ACU
The Master's University men's basketball team fell to the Arizona Christian Firestorm on Saturday, Feb. 14 in The MacArthur Center 80-71, with Tiago Soares scoring 15 points on Senior Day.
TMU Basketball Drops Close Game to ACU
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Mary Hellen Paigen.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Mustangs Squash Firestorm on Senior Day
Senior Alli VanKooten had 20 points and a career-high 19 rebounds in her final regular season game in The MacArthur Center as TMU women's basketball topped ACU 77-48 on Saturday, Feb. 14.
Mustangs Squash Firestorm on Senior Day
Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program
After years of watching the skies and tracking reservoir levels, Californians are finally seeing a welcome change: the state is no longer in a drought.
Ken Striplin | Making Every Drop Count with the Rain Barrel Purchase Program
Cougars Club Six Home Runs, Defeat Allan Hancock 16-7
The baseball Cougars clubbed six home runs to produce a season-high run total as College of the Canyons defeated Allan Hancock College 16-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 10.
Cougars Club Six Home Runs, Defeat Allan Hancock 16-7
No. 18 Canyons Comes Back to Split vs. Santa Barbara City
No. 18 College of the Canyons softball bounced back in the second game of its home doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 10, defeating Santa Barbara City College 4-3 to salvage a split.
No. 18 Canyons Comes Back to Split vs. Santa Barbara City
