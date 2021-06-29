header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 29
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Raul Rodriguez Named County Animal Care & Control’s New Deputy Director
| Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021
Raul Rodriguez

Animal Control Manager Raul Rodriguez appointed to the position of Deputy Director, North County Operations / Public Safety Division.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the appointment of Animal Control Manager Raul Rodriguez to the position of Deputy Director, North County Operations / Public Safety Division.

The Deputy Director reports to the Chief Deputy Director and will oversee the Castaic, Palmdale, and Lancaster Animal Care Centers. This position will also oversee the department’s Public Safety Division, which includes Emergency Operations, the Major Case Unit, and the Central Case Processing Unit. The North County Deputy Director oversees the enforcement of ordinances governing the licensing, impounding, keeping, adoption, and exhibition of animals in unincorporated County areas as well as the three cities that contract with DACC for animal care and control services in the North Los Angeles County region.

“We are excited to have Raul take on this leadership position for DACC.” says Director Marcia Mayeda. “Raul’s experience in animal care center operations as well as public service has been exemplary; I know he will be a great asset in leading our North County operations.”

A 23-year veteran of DACC, Rodriguez has worked at or overseen operations at three of DACC’s seven animal care centers, beginning in enforcement services as a license canvasser. He has served on DACC’s management team for the past five years and has been an integral leader in implementing many complex programs of DACC’s, such as the adoption of the Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering model as its operational philosophy. Rodriguez’s leadership played an important role in the implementation of the Department’s newly adopted Managed Intake operating model.

“I’m honored to serve DACC in the capacity of Deputy Director,” Rodriguez said. “I look forward to working with our team in fulfilling the department’s mission to protect the people and animals in our communities and placing animals in forever homes.”

Rodriguez is a graduate of the USC Price School of Public Policy’s Executive Leadership Development Program, Eagle Leadership’s Leadership Development Program, and the CalAnimals Executive Leadership Certification Program in animal welfare.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Raul Rodriguez Named County Animal Care & Control’s New Deputy Director

Raul Rodriguez Named County Animal Care & Control’s New Deputy Director
Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the appointment of Animal Control Manager Raul Rodriguez to the position of Deputy Director, North County Operations / Public Safety Division.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors As Delta Variant Circulates; SCV Cases Total 28,239

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors As Delta Variant Circulates; SCV Cases Total 28,239
Monday, Jun 28, 2021
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 259 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,239 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

LA County Asks for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Unknown Patient

LA County Asks for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Unknown Patient
Friday, Jun 25, 2021
On Monday, June 21, 2021, an unidentified African-American male was found down Broadway and 89th Street in Southeast LA and brought to a local hospital.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,196 Total SCV Cases; County Begins Newest Vaccine Sweepstakes

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,196 Total SCV Cases; County Begins Newest Vaccine Sweepstakes
Friday, Jun 25, 2021
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 336 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,196 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling

Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
Friday, Jun 25, 2021
A judge has ruled that Measure J — a county measure that would divert funds to alternatives to incarceration — is unconstitutional, and county supervisors said this week they will continue to pursue the measure’s goals even without Measure J becoming law.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Center for Missing, Exploited Children Reported Saugus Man Accused of Possessing Child Pornography
A Saugus man arrested on suspicion of possessing obscene matter depicting a minor was reportedly discovered after a national organization specializing in these types of crimes reported his alleged internet activity to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Center for Missing, Exploited Children Reported Saugus Man Accused of Possessing Child Pornography
City Now Accepting Youth Grove Submissions
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
City Now Accepting Youth Grove Submissions
Raul Rodriguez Named County Animal Care & Control’s New Deputy Director
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is pleased to announce the appointment of Animal Control Manager Raul Rodriguez to the position of Deputy Director, North County Operations / Public Safety Division.
Raul Rodriguez Named County Animal Care & Control’s New Deputy Director
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
Community Rallies After SCV Teen Dies Unexpectedly
Family and friends are mourning the loss of 17-year-old Landon Lucas after he died unexpectedly June 21.
Community Rallies After SCV Teen Dies Unexpectedly
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors As Delta Variant Circulates; SCV Cases Total 28,239
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 259 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,239 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors As Delta Variant Circulates; SCV Cases Total 28,239
West Ranch Hockey Team Thanks City for Saving The Cube by Planting Acacias
The Cube holds a special place in the hearts of the dozen members of the West Ranch hockey team who planted 38 acacias at Pamplico Park on Saturday morning to thank the city of Santa Clarita for keeping the ice rink open and operational.
West Ranch Hockey Team Thanks City for Saving The Cube by Planting Acacias
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘The Terminal List,’ ‘With Love,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 28 to July 4, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘The Terminal List,’ ‘With Love,’ 7 More Productions
COC’s Bond Refinancing Saves Taxpayers $2.9M
College of the Canyons refinanced $36.8 million of outstanding general obligation bond debt giving the district’s taxpayers a cash flow savings of $2.9 million. This represents an overall savings of 5.79% of the refinanced bonds.
COC’s Bond Refinancing Saves Taxpayers $2.9M
CHP Joins Tri-State Effort Keeping Motorists on I-5 Safe
State patrol agencies in California, Oregon and Washington are partnering on July 2 for the “I-5 Alive" traffic safety campaign focused on speeding drivers.
CHP Joins Tri-State Effort Keeping Motorists on I-5 Safe
City’s Medallion Hunt Returns This Summer
This summer, residents are once again invited to embark on a quest to solve riddles, discover clues and be the first to hunt down a single medallion and the spoils that come with it.
City’s Medallion Hunt Returns This Summer
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
California Firefighters Prepared for Wildfire Season Already Underway
A consortium of firefighting leaders in the greater Los Angeles area convened Friday at the county fire department’s fire camp just north of Pasadena to discuss the imminent fire season.
California Firefighters Prepared for Wildfire Season Already Underway
Garcia Cosponsors Stopping Doctor Shortages Act
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, became a cosponsor of the bipartisan Stopping Doctor Shortages Act, House Resolution 1133, earlier this month.
Garcia Cosponsors Stopping Doctor Shortages Act
LA County Asks for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Unknown Patient
On Monday, June 21, 2021, an unidentified African-American male was found down Broadway and 89th Street in Southeast LA and brought to a local hospital.
LA County Asks for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Unknown Patient
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,196 Total SCV Cases; County Begins Newest Vaccine Sweepstakes
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 336 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,196 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,196 Total SCV Cases; County Begins Newest Vaccine Sweepstakes
Newsom Recall Effort Clears Another Hurdle
California Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Wednesday that the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom maintained enough signatures to initiate an election following a 30-day period when signatories could choose to withdraw their signatures.
Newsom Recall Effort Clears Another Hurdle
Plans for Camp Scott, Camp Scudder Discussed Amid Local Concerns
During a public meeting held by the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council Community Advisory Committee, proponents and opponents voiced their positions on the plan to transfer all juvenile offenders to two camps in Saugus.
Plans for Camp Scott, Camp Scudder Discussed Amid Local Concerns
‘Puso sa puso’ Zumbathon to be Held in SCV
Santa Clarita resident and Zumba instructor Jocelyn Reyes is hosting a three-hour Zumbathon for a cause Sunday.
‘Puso sa puso’ Zumbathon to be Held in SCV
PFLAG SCV Hosts Pride Month Fundraiser to Support the SCV LGBTQ Center
Hundreds attended the LGBTQ+ fundraiser and pride celebration at Bridgeport Marketplace’s Rustic Burger House, which was decorated in Pride colors, Wednesday evening.
PFLAG SCV Hosts Pride Month Fundraiser to Support the SCV LGBTQ Center
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
A judge has ruled that Measure J — a county measure that would divert funds to alternatives to incarceration — is unconstitutional, and county supervisors said this week they will continue to pursue the measure’s goals even without Measure J becoming law.
Supervisors Respond to Judge’s County Measure Ruling
Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit dedicated to serving local homeless families, celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month.
Family Promise Looks Back on 10 Years Helping Homeless Families
%d bloggers like this: