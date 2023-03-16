header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 16
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
Read With Me Program Returns to SCV Schools
| Thursday, Mar 16, 2023

Santa Clarita Valley residents remember March 2020 as the month that schools in all five districts of the SCV were closed due to COVID-19. Now, three years later, 19 volunteers with the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation have returned to the classrooms of seven elementary schools in the SCV with the Read With Me Program.

These dedicated, long term volunteers have anxiously awaited the e-mail, text or phone call announcing that they were once again needed in the classroom.

Here are a few comments from returning volunteers:

“Seeing bright, young children so eager to learn is so uplifting for me,” said Karen Doyle, a volunteer for Kindergarten/first grade at Mitchell Community School.

“As a returning Read With Me volunteer, I feel as if I get much more than I give. It is heartwarming for me to work with kids who so clearly embrace and enjoy the opportunity to share reading experiences with someone like me,” said Tom Hartmann, a volunteer for sixth grade students at Mitchell Community School.

“I am so glad to be back because I really enjoy being with the children,” said Pat Willett a volunteer at McGrath Elementary School. Willett resumed helping Mrs. Cardia in her first grade classroom. Cardia wrote: “I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with her again.” –

“As an eight year volunteer at Wiley Canyon, I found it so rewarding to help children learn and to see their bright smiles as their faces lit up with a sense of accomplishment,” said Kathy Buckley, a volunteer at Wiley Canyon Elementary School.

The Read With Me program is designed to help students improve reading, pronunciation and comprehension skills and to provide positive feedback, which results in building the students’ self-esteem.

Volunteers work one on one or in small groups and commit 1-2 hours one day a week for the school year.

Volunteers are usually retired so it makes for a wonderful multi-generational experience.

If you are a teacher interested in having a Read With Me volunteer in your classroom in the future or if you are interested in being a volunteer, please contact Kathy at RWMcoord@scveducationfoundation.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Read With Me Program Returns to SCV Schools

Read With Me Program Returns to SCV Schools
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley residents remember March 2020 as the month that schools in all five districts of the SCV were closed due to COVID-19. Now, three years later, 19 volunteers with the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation have returned to the classrooms of seven elementary schools in the SCV with the Read With Me Program.
FULL STORY...

March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting

March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs

March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Three SCV Students Advance in Music Center’s Annual Spotlight Program

Three SCV Students Advance in Music Center’s Annual Spotlight Program
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
The Music Center announced Thursday 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 35th Annual Spotlight program, including three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

March 10: Golden Valley High Hosting Annual Downs-Fischer Jazz Festival

March 10: Golden Valley High Hosting Annual Downs-Fischer Jazz Festival
Monday, Mar 6, 2023
The Golden Valley High School Music Department and Band and Color Guard Boosters are hosting the annual Downs-Fischer Jazz Festival Friday, March 10.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Read With Me Program Returns to SCV Schools
Santa Clarita Valley residents remember March 2020 as the month that schools in all five districts of the SCV were closed due to COVID-19. Now, three years later, 19 volunteers with the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation have returned to the classrooms of seven elementary schools in the SCV with the Read With Me Program.
Read With Me Program Returns to SCV Schools
Today in SCV History (March 16)
2003 - Lifesize sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
May 15: Santa Clarita Artist Association Pastel Demo with Kris Buck
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a pastel demonstration by Kris Buck on May 15, from: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
May 15: Santa Clarita Artist Association Pastel Demo with Kris Buck
March 23: Parks After Dark Returns for Spring Break
Parks After Dark returns this March with fun, free and safe recreational experiences that brings, teens, families, and communities together at 34 LA County Parks for two evenings during Spring Break.  
March 23: Parks After Dark Returns for Spring Break
April 15: Students Invited to Free Theater Workshop
Raising the Curtain Foundation is inviting all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
April 15: Students Invited to Free Theater Workshop
March 18: Old Glory Treesit 20th Anniversary Picnic
Old Glory is getting a celebration after being saved two decades ago, with a picnic to remind all of a time when the community came together. 
March 18: Old Glory Treesit 20th Anniversary Picnic
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended To Friday
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended To Friday
April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal
Two big changes are coming up for residents and businesses of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1.
April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal
March 25: Gilchrist Farm’s Spring Fling
Gilchrist Farm is gearing up for the season change with their spring fling and egg hunt. 
March 25: Gilchrist Farm’s Spring Fling
SCVEDC Honors 2022’s Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recognizes the top commercial real estate brokers active in the Santa Clarita Valley, with this years list featuring many returning faces as well as some new ones.
SCVEDC Honors 2022’s Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 14 New Cases to the Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no new deaths and 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 13 additional deaths and 643 new cases countywide.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 14 New Cases to the Count
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
CSUN Baseball Downs Pepperdine 8-3
Kenji Pallares tossed five shutout innings while CSUN (9-3) scored six runs over its first four innings en route to an 8-3 win over Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium on Monday afternoon.
CSUN Baseball Downs Pepperdine 8-3
Cougars Claim Fourth Straight WSC Tourney Win
College of the Canyons tacked on another first-place finish at the Western State Conference tourney held at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, the Cougars' fourth victory on the road to claiming another conference title.
Cougars Claim Fourth Straight WSC Tourney Win
Matadors Win Sixth Straight; Improve to 9-2
California State University, Northridge, extended its winning streak to six as the Matadors defeated Idaho 5-2 in women's tennis action Monday afternoon at the Matador Tennis Complex.
Matadors Win Sixth Straight; Improve to 9-2
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
The Master's baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
Two teams of California State University, Northridge students tomorrow will present to members of the United Nations, their representatives and grassroots organizations from around the world on the criminalization of gender.
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Employees of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, members of UE Local 1004, will be holding a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday, March 20.
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds to support underprivileged children Saturday.
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 11 additional deaths and 774 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
In a double-header postponed due to rain on Saturday, The Master's University baseball team split a pair with Vanguard Sunday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: