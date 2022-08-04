header image

August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away
| Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
Water drop


Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.

Driver’s licenses expire on a customer’s birthday every five years.

“While you don’t have to wait, if your driver’s license is expiring, you can give yourself a birthday present and get your REAL ID,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The REAL ID is good for five years and, starting May 2023, if you want to use your license to board flights within the United States, you’ll need a REAL ID.”

Customers who want to upgrade to a REAL ID can fill out an application and upload their required documents online before visiting a DMV office to complete their application and take a new photo. Get started at the website.

Customers renewing a REAL ID may qualify to do so online. Californians who are changing their address or personal description at the time of renewal will need to renew in person.

“If you think you are going to need a REAL ID, there is no reason to wait,” reminds Gordon. “Appointments are available, and it only takes a few minutes to finish the process at a DMV office.”

According to DMV records, 476,000 Californians celebrating an August birthday have a license up for renewal this year, making August the most popular driver’s license renewal month. November has the fewest driver’s licenses up for renewal with 381,000.

Beginning next May, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
For the tenth year in a row, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
For the tenth year in a row, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services
Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Last Tuesday's episode of America’s Got Talent was another defining moment in the history of the series
Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
The city of Santa Clarita owns and operates electric vehicle charging stations at ten locations throughout the city, which include a total of 25 charging ports.
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
County Launches Power of Play Initiative
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a board letter announcing the partnership between The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation.
County Launches Power of Play Initiative
Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Gets Committee Approval
Representative Mike Garcia’s (CA-25) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee.
Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Gets Committee Approval
Aug. 6: SCV Water Offers Gardening Class Showcasing Top 30 SCV Plants
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We’ve taken the guesswork out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Offers Gardening Class Showcasing Top 30 SCV Plants
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,227 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center is seeking volunteers to work with Newhall Aquarium to educate visitors on marine life.
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
The California Film Commission has issued a production alert regarding filming fee increases in California State Parks effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires
Unfortunately, our beautiful city is no stranger to the threat of wildfires.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones
Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
The city of Santa Clarita presents ‘National Disc Golf Day’ Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. - noon at Central Park.
Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree
Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana.
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
