‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.

The FDA along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District and partners are investigating reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in Nevada.

To date, the consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water was found to be the only common link identified between all the cases. The FDA is conducting a further investigation into the “Real Water” facility. The Southern Nevada Health District is continuing to monitor for cases of acute non-viral hepatitis.

Public Health has not received any reports of persons in L.A. County with acute non-viral hepatitis illness linked to this recall at this time.

Since “Real Water” may be sold in Los Angeles County and surrounding jurisdictions, Public Health is advising consumers who have purchased the product not to consume the water. Consumers should either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Acute non-viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver and symptoms often include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellow skin or eyes. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider.

For more information regarding the recall, visit https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-acute-non-viral-hepatitis-illnesses-real-water-brand-alkaline-water-march-2021.

