Real Water

‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 22, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.

The FDA along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District and partners are investigating reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in Nevada.

To date, the consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water was found to be the only common link identified between all the cases. The FDA is conducting a further investigation into the “Real Water” facility. The Southern Nevada Health District is continuing to monitor for cases of acute non-viral hepatitis.

Public Health has not received any reports of persons in L.A. County with acute non-viral hepatitis illness linked to this recall at this time.

Since “Real Water” may be sold in Los Angeles County and surrounding jurisdictions, Public Health is advising consumers who have purchased the product not to consume the water. Consumers should either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Acute non-viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver and symptoms often include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellow skin or eyes. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider.

For more information regarding the recall, visit https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-acute-non-viral-hepatitis-illnesses-real-water-brand-alkaline-water-march-2021.

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Real Water Label

Real Water Bottle

No Comments for : ‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • ‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link

    ‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link

    1 hour ago
  • COC Women’s Golf Earns CCCAA Scholar Team Award

    COC Women’s Golf Earns CCCAA Scholar Team Award

    2 hours ago
  • County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director

    County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director

    3 hours ago
  • March 31: JCI Santa Clarita Virtual Workshop Presented by Christian Dadulak

    March 31: JCI Santa Clarita Virtual Workshop Presented by Christian Dadulak

    4 hours ago
  • Vector Control Offers Tips on Mosquito-Proofing Rain Barrels, Water Conservation

    Vector Control Offers Tips on Mosquito-Proofing Rain Barrels, Water Conservation

    4 hours ago
  • SCV Jewish Community Readies for Passover Events

    SCV Jewish Community Readies for Passover Events

    5 hours ago
  • L.A. County Encouraging Public Input on Rural Parks, Recreation Needs

    L.A. County Encouraging Public Input on Rural Parks, Recreation Needs

    7 hours ago
  • Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council

    Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council

    8 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 22)

    Today in SCV History (March 22)

    18 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 21)

    Today in SCV History (March 21)

    2 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.