Realtors Seek Donors to Sponsor a Child 2022

A school in the Santa Clarita Valley will benefit from the Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Inc. Sponsor a Child 2022 giving campaign.

SCV Realtor Nicole Stinson of Estate Realty Group said the $25 donation per child will be used to purchase three to four toys per child and a Christmas party at their school on Dec. 15.

“We bring Santa to the school, they get a bag of arts and crafts at their table to decorate a paper ornament for their classroom tree,” said Stinson. “In addition, they get to make a homemade card made out to their parents and we give them a gift card to the grocery store.”

Stinson said it gives the children an opportunity to give a gift to their parents for the holiday season.

“We have been doing this for years and it is amazing how much the kids appreciate this party and the gifts,” she said. “For some children this might be the only Christmas they have.”

Deadline for donations is Dec. 1.

The SRAR Charitable Foundation is a 501C3 nonprofit and your gifts are tax deductible.

To sponsor a child visit www.srar.com/sponsorachild2022.

