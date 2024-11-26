Recalled Raw Milk Was Sold in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid consuming voluntarily recalled raw milk due to a detection of H5 bird flu virus in a retail sample. Many retailers in Los Angeles may have sold recalled raw milk that may be contaminated with H5 bird flu virus.

The Raw Farm, LLC issued a voluntary recall, at the request of the state, of the affected cream top, whole raw milk with lot code 20241109 and Best By date of 11/27/2024 printed on the packaging.​ Customers should immediately return any remaining product to the retail point of purchase.

Some retailers where the product was sold in Los Angeles County include:

Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040

Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067

Erewhon Market, 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

Erewhon Market, 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302

Erewhon Market, 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029

Erewhon Market, 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Lazy Acres, 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808

Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas, CA 91773

The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10th W, Lancaster, CA 93534

Additional retailers may be confirmed as the investigation continues.

No illnesses associated with this lot of raw milk have been reported in LA County. Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the ongoing spread of H5 bird flu in dairy cows, poultry, and sporadic human cases, consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk. The California Department of Public Health is also notifying retailers to remove the affected raw milk from their shelves.​​ Health inspectors in LA County will be visiting retail establishments where this product was sold to ensure that it is no longer available for purchase.

About Raw Milk

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. Raw milk—and products made from it such as queso fresco—can carry harmful germs, such as listeria, salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, viruses and parasites. These germs can present serious health risks to you and your family.

Pasteurization is the process of heating milk to a high enough temperature for enough time to kill harmful germs and make milk safe to drink. This process does not eliminate milk’s nutritional value.

Raw milk, even from healthy cows, may be contaminated with harmful germs that can make you very sick. In fact, raw milk is one of the riskiest foods to consume. People who get sick from raw milk might have many days of diarrhea, stomach cramping, and vomiting. Some people might develop severe or even life-threatening diseases, including pregnancy loss; blood infection; hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can result in kidney failure, stroke, and even death; Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause paralysis and even death.

Anyone can become sick from drinking raw milk or consuming raw milk products. The people at the highest risk for severe illness include people who are pregnant, adults 65 years and older, children younger than 5 years, and people with weakened immune systems. People in these groups should not consume raw milk or products made with it.

Drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to illness. In addition, touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu virus may also lead to infection. Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever.

Anyone who has consumed these specific products, and is experiencing these symptoms, should immediately contact their health care provider or local health department.

For more information, visit:

H5 Bird Flu in Humans: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/diseases/h5n1.htm

H5 Bird Flu in Animals: ph.lacounty.gov/vet/HPAI.htm

For questions, residents can call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473. Open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...