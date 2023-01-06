Recent Storm Prompts Ocean Water Quality Advisory for All L.A. County Beaches

File photo: Dockweiler State Beach. Photo courtesy: California State Parks/Brian Baer.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
This advisory will be in effect until at least Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 a.m.
This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road on Monday, Jan 16, at 9 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is an in-person meeting which will will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials.
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita has a long list of resources available for residents needing to dispose of large household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees?
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, continues to be recognized for excellence, earning top honors from prestigious travel organizations for its superior product offerings, exceptional service and outstanding relationships with travel advisors.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.