Recent Storms Boost Stormwater Capture in Los Angeles County

A series of late-winter storms brought much-needed rain to the region last week, raising the total volume of stormwater captured by Los Angeles County to 11.9 billion gallons just weeks before the end of storm season on April 15.

To date, downtown Los Angeles has received only 6.5 inches of rainfall since Oct. 1, 2024, less than half the annual average of 15.4 inches. By contrast, downtown Los Angeles received 21.2 inches of rain last year, enabling the county to recharge its groundwater aquifers with more than 117 billion gallons of stormwater—enough to meet the needs of nearly 2.9 million people for a year.

This unusually dry winter underscores the need for continued investments in stormwater management and water conservation, said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

“While recent storms have boosted our local water supply, dire drought conditions persist. Now more than ever, we must increase water agency coordination and the resiliency of our local water supply through the L.A. County Water Plan,” Horvath said.

The L.A. County Water Plan emphasizes increasing local water supply and regional resilience by capturing and recharging stormwater. The plan charts a path forward in four key focal areas:

Improving regional water supply reliability by leveraging our collective water resources and infrastructure.

Improving the quality, production and cost-effective treatment of unused groundwater supplies through regional collaboration and shared resources.

Ensuring a consistently high standard of water service for everyone in Los Angeles County by providing regional support for small systems, with focused attention to under-resourced communities.

Mitigating the impacts of wildfire on our water supplies through coordinated efforts between land and water managers.

As these initiatives advance, they will contribute significantly to achieving a more resilient and sustainable regional water future.

Los Angeles County Public Works, in partnership with regional water agencies, is implementing a multi-faceted approach to enhance stormwater capture. This collaborative effort leverages forecast-informed reservoir operation, strategic infrastructure upgrades, regular sediment removal from reservoirs, and innovative solutions to maximize regional stormwater storage and utilization efficiency.

“Through the L.A. County Water Plan, we are working to transform every drop of rain into a resource—increasing local groundwater recharge, improving water quality, and building resilience into the region’s infrastructure,” said Mark Pestrella, P.E., Director of LA County Public Works. “These investments are critical not just for managing today’s challenges but for providing future generations with safe, clean, and reliable water resources.”

For more information on all things water in L.A. County, visit WaterforLA.com.

