Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
| Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
NY Department of Labor
FILE - In this March 18, 2020 file photo, visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. A record-high number of people applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs engulfed the United States in the face of a near-total economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications for benefits far exceeded the previous record set in 1982. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

 

By Amanda Pampuro

(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.

In its latest report, the U.S. Department of Labor points to one culprit as the main cause for the spike in unemployment: coronavirus, the microscopic vermin spreading throughout the nation and forcing companies to shift from offices to work-at-home-models or lay off nonessential workers.

“Nearly every state providing comments cited the Covid-19 virus impacts,” the report said. “States continued to cite services industries broadly, particularly accommodation and food services. Additional industries heavily cited for the increases included the health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment and recreation, transportation and warehousing, and manufacturing industries.”

As of March 25, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 68,440 confirmed cases in the United States, with the death toll reaching the 1,000-person milestone.

At this time last week, the Labor Department sounded the first alarm at a 6% spike in new applications filed for unemployment insurance. In all 281,000 claims were filed.

The previous record for weekly unemployment claims was 695,000 in October 1982 – adding evidence to back up concerns that the Covid-19 closures will cause the greatest recession in history.

“I have been a labor economist for a very long time and have never seen anything like this,” said Heidi Shierholz, director of policy for the Economic Policy Institute in a statement. The institute predicts that by summer, 14 million Americans will have lost their jobs and highlights the importance of the $2 trillion stimulus package passed Wednesday evening by the U.S. Senate.

“We just got the first piece of government labor market data that really shows – in a breathtaking manner – the impact the coronavirus shock is having on the labor market,” Shierholz added.

These applications also reflect a small deduction in claims from federal civilian employees and newly discharged veterans.

According to the Labor Department, the highest spikes in job losses occurred in California, Washington state and Nevada – all of which began March by celebrating record low unemployment rates below 4%.

Among the hardest hit sectors of the economy are the service industry, transportation, warehousing, and educational services, but few industries remain untouched.

To keep up with demand, Washington state’s Department of Economic Security announced last week it had hired 100 new staff members who would handle claims remotely, extended service hours to seven days a week, and moved in staff from other departments.

“During these unprecedented times many of our fellow Washingtonians are turning to unemployment insurance, many for the first time, to provide them the financial stability they need,” the department said in a statement. “This has created a tremendous spike in demand for this program. The spike in applications and phone calls we are receiving is unparalleled, and we are doing everything we can to address it.”

The California Economic Development Department is also directing people to other employer remedies such as insurance for workers in quarantine and paid family leave for those who are caring for ill family members.
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
FULL STORY...
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
FULL STORY...
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed select medical offices in Santa Clarita due to the coronavirus.
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Canyon Country area Thursday morning, affecting thousands of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
Surprise: Standing Rock Wins | Commentary by Leon Worden
Remember how the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its allies from across the country and around the globe fought to keep the Dakota Access oil pipeline away from the tribe’s primary water intake on the Missouri River? Remember how they weren’t successful? Well, guess what.
Surprise: Standing Rock Wins | Commentary by Leon Worden
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
We need immediate action to waive existing regulations that limit instructional flexibility and ensure we are poised to meet the demand for trained healthcare personnel in the months ahead.
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
After 20 years of faithfully serving the skating community, Ice Station Valencia is sadly announcing that it will be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately.
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 138 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new deaths, bringing the county total to 13, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, said in a news conference midday Wednesday.
L.A. County Wednesday: 799 Cases, 3 New Deaths; 15 Cases in SCV
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
The world is knocking on the door of its second opportunity to suppress the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, but at the White House, President Donald Trump renewed calls for America to focus on returning to business as usual – and soon.
Despite WHO Warning, Trump Reiterates Call to Reopen US
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the COVID-19 crisis.
Banks OK Mortgage Grace Period as 1 Million Californians File Jobless Claims
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Three men have been charged in connection with a series of robberies, including the attempted carjacking and shooting of a woman in the driveway of her Stevenson Ranch home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Three Charged in SCV Carjacking, AV Robberies
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
As part of its response plan to combat the novel coronavirus, Kaiser Permanente has opened “drive-up” testing sites for its members who have met the necessary criteria, officials said.
Kaiser Opens COVID-19 Drive-up Testing for its Members
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
LASD Warns of Jump in Online Scams, Door-to-Door Ripoffs
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau, Emerging Cyber Trends Team has seen an uptick in online phishing scams, fake emails, bogus texts and in-person door-to-door ripoffs related to the COVID-19 emergency, according to an LASD bulletin to the community Wednesday.
LASD Warns of Jump in Online Scams, Door-to-Door Ripoffs
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
Speaking as one of the leaders at the Emergency Operations Center, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Tuesday afternoon that 1,300 deputies would be transitioned from non-essential posts to posts in the field.
Villanueva Adds 1,300 Deputies to the Field, Suspends Gun Shop Closure
