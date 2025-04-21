Record-Breaking Day for TMU Track at Bryan Clay

The prestigious Bryan Clay Invitational yielded records upon records for The Master’s University track and field teams April 16-18. Multiple school records went down including the women’s 5000m, men’s shot put and the men’s 800m.

Hunter Roy took down his own school record with a substantial personal best of 1:51 in the men’s 800m with a near perfect split of 55.6-55.9. He went through the 400m mark in last place but finished his heat in third place.

This was Roy’s first time officially breaking the 1:52 barrier and places him in the top 10 of the NAIA.

Roy also doubled back in the 1500m the next day and placed second in his heat with a personal best of 3:57. He closed his last 400m in 59 seconds which was another fast finish.

On Thursday night Hannah Fredericks broke her own school record and personal best in the 5000m by almost 30 seconds with her mark of 16:17.

This is the third fastest time in the NAIA this year and was good enough to win her heat convincingly. Fredericks will look to win her first NAIA outdoor championship title in May.

Josh Williamson broke his own record in the shot put on Friday by over a tenth of a meter with his throw of 16.58m. This placed him sixth overall in the competition.

Williamson, who had won his flight at Bryan Clay last year, threw his second straight personal best to grab NAIA B standard. This will be his third straight outdoor nationals as he looks to get his first All-American award.

This Mustangs will compete in the GSAC Championships on Thursday and Friday, April 24 and 25 in Aliso Viejo.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

