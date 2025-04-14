Records Fall at Pomona Track & Field Meet

The Master’s University track and field team had a record-breaking day at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, April 12. Multiple school records fell including the men’s 400m hurdles and the shot put.

The day started with the 1500m in which two Mustangs grabbed NAIA B standard. Jude DeVries finished with he third fastest time in school history with a 3:50 and Cedar Collins finished close behind in 3:51. This was almost a three-second personal best for Collins.

“God was so gracious today in my races. All I can say is praise King Jesus,” Collins said. “He died on a cross to pay for the punishment of my sins and to free me from the power of sin, so now I am greatly honored to live and run for Him!”

Other mid-distance athletes had success including Hannah Fredericks and Ellen Palmgren who both hit NAIA standards in the 800m with marks of 2:12.

In the field events, Josh Williamson took down his own shot put record with a throw of 16.45m on his first attempt. The reigning GSAC champion grabbed NAIA B standard with this throw, which placed him second overall in the competition.

Sean Kuck broke the school record in the 400m hurdles by over a full second with his 57.30 effort. This broke Levi Robert’s record from 2024 and was good enough to place him 11th overall in the competition.

The men’s 4x400m of Jack Warmack , Colin Loveland , Keaden Knight and Cedar Collins won its heat with a mark of 3:29. This quartet is now second overall in TMU history despite having all its athletes double back for the relay.

The Mustangs will compete on April 16 at the prestigious Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific University.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

