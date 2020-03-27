Recreation Facilities Closed in National Forests Statewide

The USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region closed developed recreation facilities in Angeles National Forest and National Forests throughout California on Friday.

The move was in response to the recent statewide shelter-in-place order issued by the Governor Newsom, as the Forest Service joins the cause to aggressively mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Developed recreation sites” refers to designated recreational use areas designed to facilitate public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.

Closures of developed recreation facilities are being put in place until at least April 30 in an attempt to avoid groups of people and promote social distancing of staying more than six feet apart.

While designated recreation sites will be closed, the general Forest area including the extensive trail system will remain open and available to the public.

Hiking and walking outdoors are widely considered beneficial to maintaining one’s health. It is the intent of USDA Forest Service to maintain trail access to the extent practicable.

The Angeles will continue to monitor usage as the situation evolves, access is subject to change.

Please keep health, safety and the environment in mind when visiting National Forests. Your personal responsibility is critical to ensuring public safety and preventing further restrictions. We ask that you consider whether your personal participation in outdoor recreation at this time would pose an unnecessary risk to others as we all work together to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.

We appreciate your cooperation in keeping our National Forests safe and healthy for everyone’s use.