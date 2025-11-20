Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers

When you’ve eaten all the Thanksgiving leftovers you can handle, make sure those remaining are disposed of correctly.

In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.

Food waste includes plate scrapings, fruits, vegetables, bread, cheese and dairy, expired food, cooked meat, seafood, egg shells, bones and peels. You should also include food-soiled paper items such as paper towels, paper napkins, paper plates, paper bags, paper coffee filters, tea bags and greasy napkins.

For more information visit https://greensantaclarita.com/residential-organics/.

