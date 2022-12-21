Recycle Trees After Holidays at Convenient Locations

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.

The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pick-up services.

Beginning Monday, Dec 26, and lasting through Jan 14, 2023, Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to drop off their trees at any of the following locations:

-Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

-Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market Street

-Via Princessa Metrolink Station – 19201 Via Princessa

Small trees, wreaths and garlands may also be placed inside curbside green waste carts for pick up on scheduled service days. Before disposing of trees, please remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands. Flocked, painted, fireproofed and artificial trees will be accepted, but will not be recycled.

Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day following Christmas and multi-family property residents can place their trees adjacent to bins within their complex. As in previous years, trees left curbside, outside of a green waste cart, will be picked up but service may be delayed based on available staffing.

Recycled trees are kept out of landfills and benefit the environment by being repurposed into soil, compost or mulch. Help the city of Santa Clarita in the fight to recycle right this holiday season!

For questions regarding the Holiday Tree Recycling Program, please contact Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or email the city of Santa Clarita at the website.

