Recycle Used Motor Oil, Filters at Certified Collection Centers

Green Santa Clarita urges residents not to “spoil our soil, recycle your oil.” Keep the Santa Clarita community pollution-free every time you change the motor oil and filter in your car, truck, or RV. Do not dispose of oil in the garbage, or by pouring it on the ground, in a gutter or down an electrical transformer vault.

There are more than 20 certified collection centers in the city of Santa Clarita to take your used oil and filters to recycle for free.

Store them in separate, sealed and leak-proof containers, and do not mix with other liquids or debris.

Certified Used Motor Oil Collection Centers

AAMCO Transmissions

25845 Railroad Ave.

(661) 259-3013

Audi Valencia

23923 Creekside Road.

(661) 888-1400

AutoNation Chevrolet

23649 Valencia Blvd.

(661) 877-4076

AutoZone

24820 Orchard Village Road

(661) 222-9053

AutoZone

19327 Soledad Canyon Road

(661) 299-5384

AutoZone

23046 Soledad Canyon Road

(661) 284-5680

The Dip Stick

23755 Newhall Ave. Unit A

(661) 259-7822

Firestone Complete Auto Care

23100 Lyons Ave.

(661) 799-9798

Frontier Toyota

23621 Creekside Road

(661) 255-7575

Jiffy Lube

20703 Soledad Canyon Road

(661) 251-6836

Jiffy Lube

18533 Via Princessa

(661) 299-2208

Mario the Mechanic

27266 Camp Plenty Road

(661) 252-2740

Mountain View Tire

23440 Lyons Ave.

(877) 872-0132

Napa Auto Parts

20541 Soledad Canyon Road

(661) 252-8011

Oil Stop, Inc.

23500 Valencia Blvd.

(661) 288-2500

O’Reilly Auto Parts

26850 Sierra Highway

(661) 299-9270

O’Reilly Auto Parts

23323 Lyons Ave.

(661) 222-7367

Parkway Cadillac Buick GMC

24055 Creekside Road

(661) 253-4441

AutoNation Hyundai Valencia

24135 Creekside Road

(833) 833-4680

R & S Automotive

24773 Valley St.

(661) 254-4589

Valencia Auto Care Center

24233 Creekside Road

(661) 255-3448

For more information and collection center details, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

