Recycle Used Motor Oil, Filters at Certified Collection Centers

Green Santa Clarita urges residents not to “spoil our soil, recycle your oil.” Keep the Santa Clarita community pollution-free every time you change the motor oil and filter in your car, truck, or RV. Do not dispose of oil in the garbage, or by pouring it on the ground, in a gutter or down an electrical transformer vault.
There are more than 20 certified collection centers in the city of Santa Clarita to take your used oil and filters to recycle for free.
Store them in separate, sealed and leak-proof containers, and do not mix with other liquids or debris.
Certified Used Motor Oil Collection Centers
AAMCO Transmissions
25845 Railroad Ave.
(661) 259-3013
Audi Valencia
23923 Creekside Road.
(661) 888-1400
AutoNation Chevrolet
23649 Valencia Blvd.
(661) 877-4076
AutoZone
24820 Orchard Village Road
(661) 222-9053
AutoZone
19327 Soledad Canyon Road
(661) 299-5384
AutoZone
23046 Soledad Canyon Road
(661) 284-5680
The Dip Stick
23755 Newhall Ave. Unit A
(661) 259-7822
Firestone Complete Auto Care
23100 Lyons Ave.
(661) 799-9798
Frontier Toyota
23621 Creekside Road
(661) 255-7575
Jiffy Lube
20703 Soledad Canyon Road
(661) 251-6836
Jiffy Lube
18533 Via Princessa
(661) 299-2208
Mario the Mechanic
27266 Camp Plenty Road
(661) 252-2740
Mountain View Tire
23440 Lyons Ave.
(877) 872-0132
Napa Auto Parts
20541 Soledad Canyon Road
(661) 252-8011
Oil Stop, Inc.
23500 Valencia Blvd.
(661) 288-2500
O’Reilly Auto Parts
26850 Sierra Highway
(661) 299-9270
O’Reilly Auto Parts
23323 Lyons Ave.
(661) 222-7367
Parkway Cadillac Buick GMC
24055 Creekside Road
(661) 253-4441
AutoNation Hyundai Valencia
24135 Creekside Road
(833) 833-4680
R & S Automotive
24773 Valley St.
(661) 254-4589
Valencia Auto Care Center
24233 Creekside Road
(661) 255-3448
For more information and collection center details, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.
