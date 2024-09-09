Red Cross Announces Critical Need Fall Blood Donations

In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care. Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed.

A steady increase in lifesaving blood products is vital to ensuring hospitals stay ready for any situation this fall. As National Preparedness Month continues, the Red Cross highlights the importance of having a strong supply of blood products already on hand for disasters and emergencies of all kinds and to meet the needs of patients every day.

Now is the time to book an appointment and help patients counting on lifesaving transfusions. To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give Sept. 1-15, will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

All who come to give Sept. 16-30, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

Upcoming Santa Clarita Valley blood donation opportunities Sept. 9-30

Acton

9/12/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Acton Agua Dulce Library, 33792 Crown Valley Road

Agua Dulce

9/11/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road

Santa Clarita

9/10/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road

9/11/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

9/13/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway

9/14/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

9/18/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

9/19/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road

9/25/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

9/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road

9/28/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Stevenson Ranch

9/16/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road

Valencia

9/11/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

9/12/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

9/17/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

