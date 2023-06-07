Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed

The American Red Cross is seeking an increase in donors to help meet the needs of patients after May saw lower than expected donations.

A concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients.

The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.

World Blood Donor Day, gifts for donors:

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

In thanks for taking time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found on the Red Cross’ website.

Santa Clarita Donation Opportunities:

Agua Dulce

6/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Rd.

Santa Clarita

6/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

6/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Residence Inn by Marriot Santa Clarita, 25320 The Old Rd.

6/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

6/24/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway

Stevenson Ranch

6/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Rd.

Valencia

6/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valencia Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd.

6/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky

6/26/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky

6/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.

6/29/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...