Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
60°F
 
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
| Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023
Water drop


The American Red Cross is seeking an increase in donors to help meet the needs of patients after May saw lower than expected donations.

A concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients.

The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.

World Blood Donor Day, gifts for donors:
June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

In thanks for taking time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found on the Red Cross’ website.

Santa Clarita Donation Opportunities:
Agua Dulce
6/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Rd.

Santa Clarita
6/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.
6/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
6/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Residence Inn by Marriot Santa Clarita, 25320 The Old Rd.
6/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.
6/24/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
6/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
6/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway

Stevenson Ranch
6/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Rd.

Valencia
6/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valencia Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd.
6/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky
6/26/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky
6/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.
6/29/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.

How to donate blood
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  earned 14 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties.
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano. 
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced its Black Business Council will host a Black Business Month celebration to acknowledge and show appreciation for black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program which begins June 12.
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master's University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita based provider of fashion-forward men's formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store.
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's detectives need the public's help in locating missing person Maeleen Nicole Canchola.
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday his successful effort in protecting $40 million from being cut from California’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program.
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
Two new deans are at the helms of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities and College of Health and Human Development — Jeffrey Reeder and Mechelle Best.
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
Easton Johnson was named the Golf Coaches Association of America Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top men's golfer for 2023.
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
State Education Department Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that the California Department of Education is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world and the flagship program of the Dollywood Foundation.
State Education Department Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
More than 15.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 172,036 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter.
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
