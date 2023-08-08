Red Cross: Donation Shortfall May Impact Blood Supply

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.
The Red Cross needs donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Aug. 11: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Aug. 11: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Aug. 12: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 14: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Aug. 15: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., CrossFit Rye Canyon & Barbell Club, 25427 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug. 16: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 17: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Aug. 18: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Aug. 19: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Aug. 21: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hyatt Regency Hotel, 24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Aug. 23: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 24: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crosspoint, 23415 Cinema Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Aug. 24: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Aug. 26: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 27: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Shalom, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Aug. 29: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Aug. 30: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 30: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Aug. 31: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.
Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
