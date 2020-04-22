Red Cross Makes Urgent Call for Blood Donors, Volunteers

In addition to following guidance from local authorities and working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region officials are asking healthy members of the community to help meet two urgent needs and support the continuing work of the Red Cross in L.A. County.

1. Give blood. The Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak, and urges healthy, eligible individuals to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient, blood supply and prevent shortages. Donate to help patients including victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer requiring lifesaving blood.

Information for Fully Recovered Coronavirus Patients

2. Volunteer to help distribute free meals. Hundreds of volunteers are needed every weekday morning to help the Red Cross, LA County Office of Emergency Management and the Los Angeles Unified School District serve prepared meals to families and students affected by school closures.

The Red Cross is also working to ensure we can continue to carry out other aspects of our lifesaving mission. We are working with public health officials to put plans in place to keep local communities and our workforce safe while still providing emergency shelter and comfort after disasters of all sizes.

Effective immediately, all Red Cross LA events and large volunteer meetings will be postponed until further notice. This includes the March Sound the Alarm events, the Disaster Cycle Services training, the Celebrity Golf Tournament.

As the situation continues to evolve, the Red Cross has taken many measures to ensure the safety of our volunteers and employees and will adjust as necessary.

* The Red Cross LA headquarters office in Downtown Los Angeles will remain open for Red Cross staff managing disaster relief operations. All other Red Crossers must work from home or at designated locations in the community where they are performing essential humanitarian relief activities.

* Red Cross LA chapter offices in Glendale, Arcadia, Commerce, Long Beach, Palmdale, and Santa Monica are closed until further notice.

* The following Red Cross LA blood donation sites will remain open with special screening procedures in place: Pomona, Long Beach, Pasadena, Torrance, Woodland Hills.

