April 22
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Red Cross Makes Urgent Call for Blood Donors, Volunteers
| Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
red cross

In addition to following guidance from local authorities and working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region officials are asking healthy members of the community to help meet two urgent needs and support the continuing work of the Red Cross in L.A. County.

1. Give blood. The Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak, and urges healthy, eligible individuals to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient, blood supply and prevent shortages. Donate to help patients including victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer requiring lifesaving blood.
Learn more about donation safety protocols >
Find a blood drive near you >
Information for Fully Recovered Coronavirus Patients

2. Volunteer to help distribute free meals. Hundreds of volunteers are needed every weekday morning to help the Red Cross, LA County Office of Emergency Management and the Los Angeles Unified School District serve prepared meals to families and students affected by school closures.

Register and/or sign up for a shift »

Apply for leadership volunteer positions to support relief operations and blood collection »

The Red Cross is also working to ensure we can continue to carry out other aspects of our lifesaving mission. We are working with public health officials to put plans in place to keep local communities and our workforce safe while still providing emergency shelter and comfort after disasters of all sizes.

Effective immediately, all Red Cross LA events and large volunteer meetings will be postponed until further notice. This includes the March Sound the Alarm events, the Disaster Cycle Services training, the Celebrity Golf Tournament.

As the situation continues to evolve, the Red Cross has taken many measures to ensure the safety of our volunteers and employees and will adjust as necessary.

* The Red Cross LA headquarters office in Downtown Los Angeles will remain open for Red Cross staff managing disaster relief operations. All other Red Crossers must work from home or at designated locations in the community where they are performing essential humanitarian relief activities.

* Red Cross LA chapter offices in Glendale, Arcadia, Commerce, Long Beach, Palmdale, and Santa Monica are closed until further notice.

* The following Red Cross LA blood donation sites will remain open with special screening procedures in place: Pomona, Long Beach, Pasadena, Torrance, Woodland Hills.

The Red Cross is also working to ensure we can continue to carry out other aspects of our lifesaving mission, including providing critical disaster relief services. We are working with public health officials to put plans in place to keep local communities and our workforce safe, while still providing emergency shelter and comfort after disasters of all sizes.

What You Can Do

Volunteer

Donate Blood

Stay Safe and Help Others

Work on Your Own Disaster Preparedness Plan
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care
Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
Governor Newsom announced plans to allow hospitals and health systems to resume medical care delayed by an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.
FULL STORY...
High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal
Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
The California High-Speed Rail Authority is releasing the first project-level Draft Environmental Document for a project section in Northern California.
FULL STORY...
