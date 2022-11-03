Red Cross Reminding Community to Turn Back Clocks, Test Smoke Alarms

As daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as theyturn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires.
“Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half,” said Guillermo Sanchez, Red Cross L.A. Regional Preparedness manager. “The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, also test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”
Over the past month, local Red Cross volunteers responded to help 205 people in Los Angeles affected by 33 home fires, which account for most of the more than 60,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.
HOW TO TURN AND TEST When turning your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed.Visitredcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.
– Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
– Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
– Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.
– Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.
IF YOU NEED HELP If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Angelenos who need assistance can visit redcross.org/LAHomeFire or call 310-445-9914 to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation.
HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVES LIVES Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,414 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.4 million free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods across the country. Visit redcross.org/homefires for more information.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/laor CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.
As we set our clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department encourages residents to update, review, and practice their family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do when it is time to act.
Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint. This year, “The Grinch’s Holiday” will be an adaptation of the timeless classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and with two separate times to attend at noon and 5 p.m.
The City of Santa Clarita invites members of the community to join the Santa Clarita City Council for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military personnel and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Every year, thousands of adults are seriously injured or killed statewide in vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers – crashes that are 100% preventable. To help combat this issue, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide “Distracted Driving Education for Adult Drivers” traffic safety program.
Caden Starr had a career-high 25 points as the The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated the Oklahoma City University Stars 81-74 Thursday in a game played at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Ariz.
Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays. The annual Gala is Friday, Dec. 2 at Hyatt Valencia, and as an added bonus there will be a special VIP preview on Nov. 30.
Following a public meeting in August to discuss the upcoming construction of the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which will connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, residents are invited to join the City of Santa Clarita for a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov 9 to learn more about the project through a discussion with the city’s project managers.
At a special governing board meeting Wednesday evening, the Castaic Union School District Governing Board approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
