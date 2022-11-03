header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Red Cross Reminding Community to Turn Back Clocks, Test Smoke Alarms
| Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
Smoke AlarmAs daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires.
“Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half,” said Guillermo Sanchez, Red Cross L.A. Regional Preparedness manager. “The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, also test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”
Over the past month, local Red Cross volunteers responded to help 205 people in Los Angeles affected by 33 home fires, which account for most of the more than 60,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.
HOW TO TURN AND TEST When turning your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.
 – Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
 – Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
 – Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.
 – Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.
IF YOU NEED HELP If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Angelenos who need assistance can visit redcross.org/LAHomeFire or call 310-445-9914 to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation.
 
HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVES LIVES Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,414 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.4 million free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods across the country. Visit redcross.org/homefires for more information.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/la or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA.
 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
LACFD Urges SCV Residents to Practice Family Emergency Plan
Friday, Nov 4, 2022
LACFD Urges SCV Residents to Practice Family Emergency Plan
As we set our clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department encourages residents to update, review, and practice their family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do when it is time to act.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID Roundup: Shifts in COVID-19 Case Rates May Indicate Winter Surge
Friday, Nov 4, 2022
Friday COVID Roundup: Shifts in COVID-19 Case Rates May Indicate Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,447 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off Announces Winners
Friday, Nov 4, 2022
10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off Announces Winners
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
LACFD Urges SCV Residents to Practice Family Emergency Plan
As we set our clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department encourages residents to update, review, and practice their family emergency plan, so everyone knows what to do when it is time to act.
LACFD Urges SCV Residents to Practice Family Emergency Plan
Friday COVID Roundup: Shifts in COVID-19 Case Rates May Indicate Winter Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,447 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Shifts in COVID-19 Case Rates May Indicate Winter Surge
Dec. 10: Holiday Ice Show ‘The Grinch’s Holiday’ at The Cube
Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint. This year, “The Grinch’s Holiday” will be an adaptation of the timeless classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Saturday, Dec. 10, and with two separate times to attend at noon and 5 p.m.
Dec. 10: Holiday Ice Show ‘The Grinch’s Holiday’ at The Cube
Nov. 11: Veterans Day Ceremony Honors SCV Veterans
The City of Santa Clarita invites members of the community to join the Santa Clarita City Council for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military personnel and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Nov. 11: Veterans Day Ceremony Honors SCV Veterans
CHP Receives Grant to ‘Silence’ Distracted Driving
Every year, thousands of adults are seriously injured or killed statewide in vehicle crashes caused by distracted drivers – crashes that are 100% preventable. To help combat this issue, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide “Distracted Driving Education for Adult Drivers” traffic safety program.
CHP Receives Grant to ‘Silence’ Distracted Driving
Master’s Wins ‘Home Game’ in Arizona
Caden Starr had a career-high 25 points as the The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated the Oklahoma City University Stars 81-74 Thursday in a game played at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Ariz.
Master’s Wins ‘Home Game’ in Arizona
‘Light Up The Season’ Holiday Home Tour 2022 Benefits Henry Mayo
Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays. The annual Gala is Friday, Dec. 2 at Hyatt Valencia, and as an added bonus there will be a special VIP preview on Nov. 30.
‘Light Up The Season’ Holiday Home Tour 2022 Benefits Henry Mayo
Nov. 12: Veterans Career Fair Postponed
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has announced the upcoming Veterans Career Fair, originally scheduled for Nov. 12, has been postponed.
Nov. 12: Veterans Career Fair Postponed
Nov. 9: Second Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Following a public meeting in August to discuss the upcoming construction of the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which will connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, residents are invited to join the City of Santa Clarita for a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov 9 to learn more about the project through a discussion with the city’s project managers.
Nov. 9: Second Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Fostering Youth Independence Wins Aging Out Institute Award
Fostering Youth Independence has been named one of eight winners of the 2022 Aging Out Institute Awards Program for its strategies supporting youth after they age out of foster care.
Fostering Youth Independence Wins Aging Out Institute Award
Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts Launches First Artist in Residence Week
The Herb Alpert School of Music at the California Institute of the Arts will launch its first-ever Artist in Residence Week.
Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts Launches First Artist in Residence Week
SCV Water Announces Ali Elhassan as New Director of Water Resources
The Santa Clarita Water Agency announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Ali Elhassan, Ph.D., P.E., has been named the new Director of Water Resources, beginning Nov. 7.
SCV Water Announces Ali Elhassan as New Director of Water Resources
Nov. 5: Rancho Camulos Museum Farm Day
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will participate in the 10th Annual Ventura County Farm Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 5: Rancho Camulos Museum Farm Day
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Dec. 3: Hart Park Barnyard Lights Tour
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Barnyard Lights Tour at William S. Hart Regional Park Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Dec. 3: Hart Park Barnyard Lights Tour
SCVEDC Offers Webpage for Recruiting Companies
Looking to attract new talent to your business in the Santa Clarita Valley? Trying to incentivize that perfect candidate to move here?
SCVEDC Offers Webpage for Recruiting Companies
Unity of Community to Highlight Mental Health, Inclusivity, Remembrance
Unity of Community will be held Friday, beginning at 3 p.m. with a memorial walk from Saugus High School to the obelisks at Central Park.
Unity of Community to Highlight Mental Health, Inclusivity, Remembrance
Castaic Union Secures Transportation Contract
At a special governing board meeting Wednesday evening, the Castaic Union School District Governing Board approved the agreement between CUSD and Student Transportation of America to facilitate transportation (two bus routes) for our general education students for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
Castaic Union Secures Transportation Contract
SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced
Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work
SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced
SCV Boys & Girls Club Hosting Wine Pairing Fundraiser
One Night in November, a wine pairing event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Hosting Wine Pairing Fundraiser
Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’
The West Ranch High School GO Jazz Big Band, directed by Brian Leff, invites you to experience "The Beatles at 60" on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the West Ranch High School Theater, 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
Nov. 20: West Ranch GO Jazz Band Presents ‘The Beatles at 60’
Nov. 5-13: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Autumn Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
Nov. 5-13: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Autumn Bag Sale
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: