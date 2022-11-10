Red Cross Seeks Nominees for Hometown Heroes Awards

Each year the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region honors community members across Los Angeles county who have demonstrated heroism through extraordinary acts at the annual Hometown Heroes Awards.

In a city full of brave and courageous heroes the American Red Cross amplifies the often untold stories of everyday heroes and is now seeking nominations through Feb. 1, 2023.

Calling all heroes! Do you know an “ordinary” person with extraordinary courage? Do you know someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need or made a difference in their community?

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is seeking nominations for its 18th Annual Hometown Heroes Luncheon honoring courageous individuals from across Los Angeles County who have demonstrated heroism through extraordinary acts of courage and humanitarian service.

Heroes can be nominated via the Red Cross website.

“Every day we’re surrounded by heroes and often their stories remain untold,” said Amy Papageorges, Executive Director of the Greater Long Beach and South Bay Chapter of the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region, which has hosted the event since 2004. “We need the public’s help to identify everyday heroes in our community whom we can recognize for their contributions.”

Heroic acts such performing CPR or rescuing someone from drowning are encouraged; the heroic act must have occurred outside of the normal course and scope of the hero’s usual and customary work. Additionally, the Red Cross asks that all nominated heroes work or reside in LA County; though the heroic acts may have occurred elsewhere and have taken place in the last year.

Honorees from last year’s Hometown Heroes Luncheon include Bali Fedalizo, who used his Red Cross first aid training to rescue his younger cousin; Andres Alonso, Marine Corps Veteran who repeatedly risked his life to save his comrades; and Monique Champagne, Shayla Jackson and Hunter Collins, that delivered CPR and defibrillator support that saved a life following a widow-maker heart attack.

This year’s award recipients will be honored at the 18th Hometown Heroes Awards Luncheon on Thursday, May 18, at the Carson Community Center in Carson. The awards luncheon is made possible by the generosity of presenting sponsor TABC, Inc.

For sponsorship information and to nominate a hero, visit redcross.org/la-heroes.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/la or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA or @CruzRojaLA.

