Red Cross to Close Remaining Route Fire Shelter at West Ranch H.S.

Uploaded: , Friday, Sep 2, 2022

By Press Release

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region will close its shelter at West Ranch High School, 26255 West Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381, effective immediately. Residents affected by the fire can still receive assistance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1 (800) 733-2767).

Red Cross emergency shelters are designed to meet the immediate, short-term needs of impacted residents until long-term efforts can get underway. The Red Cross also plays a critical role in helping families and communities recover in the weeks and months after a disaster.

For the past two days, the Red Cross mobilized more than 95 disaster workers, 90 percent of which were volunteers, to help neighbors affected by the Route Fire, and with support from community partners it:

–Opened two shelters.

–Provided more than 47 overnight shelter stays.

–Served more than 75 meals and snacks.

The Route Fire is a reminder of the importance of being prepared for disasters big and small. The Red Cross offers these safety steps you should follow:

–A wildfire can spread very quickly, leaving you little time to get to safety. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and obey all evacuation orders from officials.

–Back your car into the garage or park it outside, facing the direction of your evacuation route.

–Keep your pets in one room, so you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.

–Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.

–Don’t use anything that burns, such as candles, fireplaces and gas stoves.

–If you’re trapped outdoors, crouch in a pond, river or pool.

–Don’t put wet clothing or bandanas over your mouth or nose, as moist air can cause more damage to your airway than dry air at the same temperature.

–If there is no body of water, look for shelter in a cleared area or among a bed of rocks. Lie flat, face-down and cover your body with soil. Breathe the air close to the ground to avoid scorching your lungs or inhaling smoke.

–Don’t return home until officials say it’s safe to do so.

–Inspect the roof immediately and extinguish any sparks or embers. Wildfires may have left embers that could reignite.

–Check your home for embers that could cause fires. Look for signs of a fire including smoke or sparks. Avoid damaged or downed power lines, poles and wires.

–Keep a close eye on your animals. Hidden embers and hot spots could burn them.

–Wet down debris to minimize breathing in dust particles.

–Wear work gloves and shoes with heavy soles.

–Throw out any food that has been exposed to heat, smoke or soot.

Please follow @RedCrossLA on Twitter for the latest updates. Visit redcross.org/wildfire for information on how to prepare for, respond to and recover from wildfires.

