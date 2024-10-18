Red Flag Warning for SCV, Increased Wildfire Risk

With a Red Flag Warning in effect through Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread portions of Los Angeles County and Ventura County. including the Santa Clarita Valley, may be affected, with moderate Santa Ana winds continuing to develop. Gusts between 30 and 50 mile per hours will be common, with winds strongest in the valley hills and mountain peaks.

The Red Flag Warning was issued due to the first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season. As always, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department reminds residents living in wildfire-prone areas to take appropriate precautions:

See something, say something. Report any sign of smoke or fire immediately to your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1. If you dial 9-1-1 from your cell phone, be sure to know your location.

Have your Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan in place. It is critical for residents to be familiar with the Ready! Set! Go! program that provides important pre‑planning and evacuation information.

Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs. During elevated weather conditions, utility companies may temporarily shut off power in high-risk areas. Please plan for this possibility and consult with your local utility company for more information.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors member Kathryn Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley issued the following statement:

“The pairing of strong winds with dry weather means conditions are ripe for triggering a wildfire in our county, especially in the foothill and northern communities I represent.

I’m calling on the public to please remain vigilant. We all need to do our part to decrease the likelihood of wildfires. Even the smallest ember or cigarette butt can spark a big wildfire and have disastrous consequences. Don’t put your family, neighbors, or community at risk.

I urge all residents who live in wildfire prone areas to keep aware of your surroundings. The best way to stay safe is to sign up for your local emergency alert systems and listen to your local news broadcasts. If you receive an evacuation message from local law enforcement officials, don’t hesitate to follow their directions. Put your and your loved ones’ safety first.”

To download the Ready! Set! Go! Wildfire Action Plan and view informational how-to videos, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.

