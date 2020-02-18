Red Rock Canyon State Park March Interpretive Programs

Red Rock Canyon State Park has announced its Interpretive programs for March 2020.

Please note: programs are subject to cancellation without notice. Check www.Facebook.com/RedRockCanyonStatePark for latest updates.

Sat., Mar 7th: Docent led nature walk of the “Ricardo Nature Trail.” Learn about various flora and small animals, and see how they have adapted to the harsh desert environment. Meet at the Ricardo Trailhead across from the visitor center at 9:00 am.

Sat., Mar 7th: Come and hear an historic presentation of the former “Red Rock Railroad”. This is a slide presentation about the temporary spur railroad built through Red Rock Canyon during the construction of the LA Aqueduct. Meet in the multipurpose room located in the visitor center at 7:00 pm.

Sat., Mar 14th: Docent led nature walk of the “Ricardo Nature Trail.” Learn about various plants and their flowers along with small animals and how they adapted to the harsh desert environment. Meet at the Ricardo Trailhead across from the visitor center at 9:00 am.

Sat., Mar 14th: “The Many Colors of the Desert.” This is a docent provided presentation as an introduction to the colorful plants and beautiful wildlife found at Red Rock Canyon State Park. Meet in the multipurpose room in visitor center at 7:00pm

Sat., Mar 21st: Docent led nature walk of the “Ricardo Nature Trail.” Learn about various flora and small animals, and see how they have adapted to the harsh desert environment. Meet at the Ricardo Trailhead across from the visitor center at 9:00 am.

Sat., Mar 21st: China Lake Astronomical Society conducts a “Star Party” for viewing planets, constellations and other celestial objects in the night sky through some amazing telescopes. Meet at the visitor center parking lot area beginning at dusk.

Sat., Mar 28th: Docent led nature walk titled “A Walk Through Time”. You will gain information about weather changes, extinct and present wildlife, Native American uses of plants, and geological make up of Red Rock Canyon. Meet at the Desert View Trailhead near campsite 50 at 9:00 am.

Sat., Mar 28th: “Reading Stories in Stone.” Discover the geological make up of Red Rock Canyon. Learn how the park was formed with the amazing colors you see today. Meet in the multipurpose room in visitor center at 7:00 pm

Red Rock Canyon State Park’s visitor center is currently open Saturday and Sunday, from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The modern visitor center features colorful displays and dioramas illustrating Red Rock’s unique geology, fossils, Kawaiisu Indian culture, early settler history, flora and fauna, and Hollywood connection. The gift shop offers books, toys and souvenirs. Red Rock Canyon State Park: 37749 Abbott Drive, Cantil (22 miles north of Mojave on Hwy 14, near California City).