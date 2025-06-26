Regal Summer Movie Express Through Aug. 6

Regal Cinemas has announced its Regal Summer Movie Express, where movie lovers can get $1 Summer Movie Express Tickets for family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.

Summer is here, school is out and this is the chance to spend some extra time with all members of the family.

This promotion will last until, Wednesday, Aug. 6.

All Summer Movie Express guests can purchase a specially priced $5 Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn and fruit snacks. Save an additional $3 when paired with an order of Dippin’ Dots.

For more information and to see a list of movies available visit https://www.regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.

