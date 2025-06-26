Regal Summer Movie Express Through Aug. 6

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Santa Clarita Valley is welcoming another Chipotle Mexican Grill which opened on Thursday, June 26 at 16388 Village Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.
|
Regal Cinemas has announced its Regal Summer Movie Express, where movie lovers can get $1 Summer Movie Express Tickets for family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.
|
|
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names for the Youth Grove in Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350.
|
There is something magical about watching a movie under the stars, surrounded by your neighbors, friends and family, with a cool, summer breeze and a bucket of popcorn in hand.
|
A Better World Running will host its Stars and Stripes 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7-10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 6 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Addressing Homeless Encampments under the State’s New Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones Maps.
|
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 1.
|
1972
- Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story
]
|
Several Hart District students completed their competitive season at the National Speech & Debate Association’s National Tournament in Iowa, June 16-20.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
|
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus/Hart School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Saugus Union School District
|
|
he Los Angeles County Office of Child Protection announced the launch of a series of youth-led media projects to help young people in foster care and the probation system better understand their rights through engaging, accessible materials.
|
Get ready to ride. The city of Santa Clarita will officially break ground on the Haskell Canyon Bike Park on Tuesday, July 1, at 10 a.m.
|
Independence day is just around the corner and Santa Clarita is celebrating with different events around the city.
|
Los Angeles County experienced a 22% decline in drug-related overdose deaths and poisonings in 2024, the most significant drop in LA County history
|
1859
- Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in SCV area; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story
]
|
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held its “Celebration of Everything” event in appreciation of the many volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita Valley foster youth and recognized a record number of 32 youth for education milestones.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
|
Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.
|
The Gibbons Conservation Center is nearly halfway to its June fundraising goal, which will generously be matched. That leaves one week to double your donation.
|
The Valley Industry Association is calling on all CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and more to fill in answers on a five-minute survey today that will help develop solutions for tomorrow.
|
John Paul Mitchell Systems, a manufacturer of hair care products and styling tools, has announced it will relocate from California to Texas.
