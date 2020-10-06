header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 6
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
| Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
Regal Theaters
The parent company of Regal Theaters announced Monday the plan to suspend operation of their movie theaters until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tammy Murga

 

The parent company of Regal Theaters announced Monday the plan to suspend the operation of its movie theaters until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cineworld, which owns two Regal Theaters in Santa Clarita, announced the company won’t be reopening, despite Los Angeles County taking steps to reopen more businesses. Regal Theaters already opened in less-restricted counties, and those will be closing effective Thursday.

“In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures, Regal will suspend operations at all theaters at the close of business on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, until further notice,” said a notice posted on Regal Theaters’ Twitter page.

All 536 Regal Theaters in the United States and all 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in Europe will be closed.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations once film studios are able to bring their pipeline of major movie releases back to the big screen. We can assure you that once a lineup of movie releases is confirmed, we will be ready to reopen our cinemas, as we did in July, with the same safety levels you have already seen while at the same time keeping the great experience that you are used to getting from us,” a statement released by Cineworld said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice

Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020
The parent company of Regal Theaters announced Monday the plan to suspend the operation of its movie theaters until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020

Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
FULL STORY...

Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV

Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley
FULL STORY...

Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform

Arts Symposium 2020 Takes on Virtual Platform
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Join The MAIN for the Arts Virtual Symposium 2020, as a part of the city of Santa Clarita’s “ARTober” celebration.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest

Samuel Dixon Now Accepting Entries for Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest
Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is excited to announce their Virtual Rubber Ducky Art Contest.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
MakerSpace at COC Donates Face Shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita
The MakerSpace at College of the Canyons donated 100 face shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
MakerSpace at COC Donates Face Shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita
Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday,  Oct. 07, at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
A vehicle fire in the Newhall Pass area spread to surrounding brush on the side of Highway 14 Tuesday.
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser
SCV School Districts Submit Spending, Attendance Plans to L.A. County
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley have submitted a required learning continuity and attendance plan, or LCP, to the Los Angeles County Office of Education due to distance learning.
SCV School Districts Submit Spending, Attendance Plans to L.A. County
Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend
Dogs, cats, education, training, contests and fun is what you can expect along with amazing adoptables video showcased throughout the weekend of Oct. 10-11, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend
SCV Water Holds Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Treatment Facility Completion
SCV Water celebrated the completion of its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility during a virtual ribbon cutting Monday.
SCV Water Holds Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Treatment Facility Completion
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
The parent company of Regal Theaters announced Monday the plan to suspend the operation of its movie theaters until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 65th SCV Death; More L.A. County Sectors Reopening
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the 65th COVID-19 death in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, and on Monday confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of the virus countywide.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 65th SCV Death; More L.A. County Sectors Reopening
California Makes 500K More Computing Devices Available to Schools
The California Department of Education has worked closely with technology companies to make available more than 500,000 more computing devices for California students in need
California Makes 500K More Computing Devices Available to Schools
L.A. County Voters Begin to Receive Mail-in Ballots
Registered voters in the Santa Clarita Valley are beginning to receive their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
L.A. County Voters Begin to Receive Mail-in Ballots
Suspect Arrested in Newhall Fire Arson Investigation
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy on patrol over the weekend recognized and arrested a suspect sought for questioning in the ongoing investigation for an alleged arson in Newhall that was reported Friday.
Suspect Arrested in Newhall Fire Arson Investigation
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Santa Clarita resident Audry Gocha placed a blue flower pinwheel on a Valencia business center lawn Saturday morning to represent that she has Alzheimer’s.
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced his nomination of Justice Martin Jenkins (Ret.) for Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court.
Newsom Selects Justice Martin Jenkins for California Supreme Court
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
Five individuals have been selected as winners of the 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
Academy Reveals Winning Nicholl Screenwriters for 2020
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley
Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Candidates in the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney offered two different visions of the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office in a virtual DA debate on Saturday.
L.A. County DA Debate: Police Reform Takes Center Stage with Lacey, Gascón
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s year-long effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
Grant Provides Green Light for CHP Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety Push
%d bloggers like this: