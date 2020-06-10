Reggie Brass Saved My Life | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel
With bunting displayed on awnings and windowsills, American flags proudly waving along City streets and the unmistakable smells of barbecue and apple pie wafting through neighborhoods, the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita is a holiday with festivities that are not to be missed. Although the traditional SCV Fourth of July Parade will not take place in 2020 due to public health concerns amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Santa Clarita Valley residents can still participate in a fun, friendly and patriotic competition to show off their Independence Day spirit in the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour, presented by the City of Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, SCVTV and KHTS!
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,491 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 136 more than reported Tuesday.
In life, most of us have a brush with death. Had I not survived, I would not have provided medical care to thousands of patients, nor been a father to my daughter.
Valencia-based Lundgren Management has been awarded the construction management services agreement for the new 2-story classroom building and site improvements at Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank.
After several days of Black Lives Matter protests and a call for Santa Clarita City Council member Bob Kellar to resign in light of his infamous 2010 “proud racist” comment, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda implored the public for forgiveness and Mayor Cameron Smyth announced the return of a task force to promote community discussion.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has ordered her investigators to immediately stop using carotid restraints, she announced Tuesday.
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, June 11, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared in an interview Tuesday that he will not support disbanding police departments or completely wiping out their funding, as California lawmakers knelt on the steps of the state Capitol to show their support for police reform.
Assembly Bill 3267, which would require the Office of Emergency Services to work with the access and functional needs community to update the State Emergency Plan, has passed the Assembly Floor, the bill's author, Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) announced Monday.
West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita (WCBC-SC) hosted its first community mobile blood drive Tuesday at Home Depot, located at 20642 Golden Triangle Road.
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
In the SCV, 23 people have died of the virus to date -- 18 resided in the city of Santa Clarita, 1 in Acton, 1 in Castaic, 1 in unincorporated Valencia and 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon and one where community of residence was still unknown.
Through June 30, all donations to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation (ACF) will be matched up to $25,000 by the Petco Foundation to help save twice as many pet lives.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for additional volunteers to help staff its Veteran Center when it reopens.
Amid an ongoing pandemic that has kept many local businesses closed and residents at home, Santa Clarita’s proposed 2020-21 budget calls for a decrease by 2.8%, or $6.2 million, over the current budget.
How do we “reopen” communities safely? As there are for medical decisions, are there evidence-based guidelines that might help? No.
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, June 10 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, June 11, will reopen its remaining field offices that were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) unveiled a new and improved website Tuesday at DMV.ca.gov, offering customers a quick and easy way to access services and information and to complete transactions online.
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Westfield Valencia Town Center will reopen Wednesday, June 10 with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued information Monday about the department's policy on the use of force, both current and under review for changes as outlined by Campaign ZERO.
