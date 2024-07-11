Register Now for The Cube’s ‘Paint the Ice’ Event

Have you ever wanted to paint the surface of an ice rink? Now’s your chance! The community is invited to bring their friends and family to a Paint the Ice event at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia on Sunday, July 14. Attendees can register for three different time frames, each one lasting for one hour, starting at 5 p.m. All participants will need to register online at TheCubeSantaClarita.com and sign a waiver onsite.

At the event, staff will provide participants with paint to decorate the surface of the Olympic and Pond ice rinks. Children and teens ages 14-and-under will be required to wear a helmet on the ice, so please bring one with you! Don’t forget, while you’re at The Cube, head upstairs to grab dinner or drinks at The Grille or Top Shelf! Enjoy Maria’s Deli favorites or try one of the local brews or unique cocktails.

After the event, The Cube will be closed starting July 15 until July 28. This closure is part of the City’s Energy Infrastructure Modernization Project which began in 2023. Part of the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, this project will revitalize aging infrastructure, mitigate rising utility costs and promote sustainability. Recently, The Cube received LED lighting and HVAC modifications throughout the facility, as well as a new roof. During the upcoming closure, the City will begin the process to install an upgraded ice refrigeration system.

For more information on the Paint the Ice event, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...