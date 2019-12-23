Registrar Sends Info on Crossover Ballots for Primary Election

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk began mailing 762,582 information notices earlier this month to registered No Party Preference voters (or NPP voters) about requesting party crossover ballots for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election.

The notices provide details on how NPP voters can request a party’s presidential primary ballot. In a Presidential Primary, the political party determines whether NPP voters may request their party’s ballot – this is known as “crossover voting.”

In the March 3 Primary Election, the following parties allow NPP voters to request their party’s ballot: American Independent, Democratic and Libertarian.

NPP Vote by Mail voters who want to request a ballot are encouraged to complete and return their mailed notice or download and return a request form available on lavote.net by December 31 to ensure the initial ballot mailed matches their request; however, crossover requests will continue to be accepted and processed throughout the voting period.

The first mailing of Vote by Mail ballots is scheduled for February 3.

NPP voters who want to vote for a closed party candidate in the Green, Peace & Freedom or Republican parties must re-register to vote by February 18; otherwise, they can change their party through Conditional Voter Registration at any Vote Center starting February 22.

For translated election materials in Armenian, Chinese, Farsi, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese, call 800-815-2666, option 3.