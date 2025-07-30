Registration Continues at COC for Fall 2025 Semester

The College of the Canyons fall 2025 semester will offer more than 1,880 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.

Running from Aug. 25 to Dec. 13, the fall 2025 semester will mainly offer the class sections that most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school.

Courses will be available in a variety of formats and course lengths, ranging from five, eight, 12, and 16 weeks in duration.

“This fall, students will have access to a wide range of courses—whether they are preparing for a new career or planning to transfer,” said Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college. “With flexible options at both campuses, we are committed to helping students work toward their goals in a way that works for them.”

Enrollment fees remain at $46 per unit, and students can still apply to receive financial aid in time for the fall semester.

The School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) will offer more than 290 sections of tuition-free classes during the fall semester. PPL provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Among the PPL classes that will be offered in the fall include AI Research and Study Tools, AI Navigation Bias, Evaluation and Transparency, Spanish for Educators I & II, Instructional Aide Training, Arrest & Control I & II, as well as Physical Fitness for Public Safety I & II.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the program’s webpage.

High school juniors and seniors can take advantage of fall classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

Registration for fall classes is currently underway and will continue throughout the semester.

For a complete list of classes being offered during the fall 2025 semester, please click here.

