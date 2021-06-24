Marathon

Registration for 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon Opens July 1

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, returns for its 25th iteration on the streets and trails of Santa Clarita on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Runners can register for Santa Clarita Marathon events, including the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K and Mayor’s Walk, beginning Thursday, July 1.

Originally scheduled to take place in November 2021, the Santa Clarita Marathon, which is an official qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, was moved to the second weekend in February due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and opportunities to enhance the participant experience moving forward.

Due to the pandemic, running events nationwide were rescheduled to the same November weekend as the Santa Clarita Marathon, creating increased competition for participants. A move to February also means fewer heat-related concerns for runners, spectators and race officials.

All events at the Santa Clarita Marathon will take place on the morning of Feb. 12, 2022, with the Marathon and Half Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, beginning at 7:00 a.m., the Mayor’s Walk, presented by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, at 7:05 a.m. and the 10K and 5K, presented by Boston Scientific beginning at 9:00 a.m. As such, the Double Feature and Trilogy Challenges will not be offered.

Runners can register for their preferred race starting July 1 at scmarathon.org. To learn more about the Santa Clarita Marathon, please contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.

