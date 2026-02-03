Registration for LA28 Olympic Event Tickets Now Open

Los Angeles County will be showing off unparalleled venues and views as a backdrop for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.

Residents of the Santa Clarita Valley can see the history-making events in-person by registering for the ticket draw now. Be sure to register by March 18 for the opportunity to purchase tickets during the first drop. Ticket sales begin in April.

From legendary venues to stunning landscapes where the sand meets the surf, LA offers an unparalleled stage for the

Olympic Games Dates: July 14–30, 2028

Paralympic Games Dates: Aug. 15–27, 2028

You must register by March 18 to become eligible for the first ticket draw. Greater Los Angeles County residents will be eligible to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public. You must register with your L.A. County zip code to be eligible for the local ticket draw.

Not everyone who registers will be given a date and time to purchase tickets.

To register to become eligible to purchase Olympics 28 tickets, visit https://tickets.la28.org/.

