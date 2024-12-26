Registration for Skate Classes Open at The Cube

|
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
|
Did you receive great new electronic gifts for the holidays? Awesome! Now where can you safely dispose of the old stuff? Where to take phones, TVs, computers, portable devices and more?
|
Santa Clarita is a special place. It is the city where I chose to make my home, raise my family and now serve the community as a city councilmember.
|
The Wish Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with "Trends in College Admissions and ROI on Majors."
|
As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events in the SCV.
|
The MAIN will present "Heaven Can Wait" by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, led by Ron K will welcome the next generation of nature enthusiasts to orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
|
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The application cutoff for the next WomansNet $10,000 Amber Grant for businesses owned by women is Dec. 31.
|
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia has opened registration for its learn to skate sessions for January and February.
|
SCV Water is asking customers to refrain from all outdoor water use during the weeks of Jan. 6-13 and Jan. 27-Feb. 3 due to scheduled maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake that will restrict the agency’s imported water supply.
|
College of the Canyons men's basketball was the victim of an 82-79 road loss at Rio Hondo College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the Cougars falling despite a 22-point performance from Justin Perez.
|
1873
- Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story
]
|
Marianne Paris Sneider, a beloved long-time friend and patron of the Roar Foundation, died on July 21. Her generous spirit is reflected in her estate plan, which provides for a gift of $100,000 to the Roar Foundation in honor of Tippi Hedren, provided that the Roar Foundation receives $100,000 in matching grants within one year of her death.
|
More than a dozen Val Verde and Castaic residents and community leaders came together on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to decry the “inaction and lack of concern” of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors around the public health emergency in the "diverse" community around the Chiquita Canyon Landfill operated by Waste Connections.
|
1852
- Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story
]
|
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is offering the 2025 Gibbon Calendar for $15 plus $5 shipping. Purchasing a calendar or other items from the Gibbon Center Gift Shop helps support the care and feeding of the endangered small apes living at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus.
|
Exercising its mandate to improve transparency and accountability in law enforcement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission has created a special committee to investigate how the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department handles complaints made by members of the public against its deputies.
|
Four students from California Institute of the Arts Character Animation program have been awarded scholarships by ASIFA-Hollywood’s Animation Educators Forum for the 2024-25 academic year.
|
On Sunday, Dec. 15, nearly 2,000 people dressed in their favorite holiday outfits attended the Metrolink Holiday Express Train at the city of Santa Clarita’s Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center in Canyon Country.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets raw food following a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples.
|
The joy of the holiday season can quickly be ruined by scams, theft and fraud. Before you make a purchase or a donation it’s important to use caution. To help you navigate safely through the holidays
|
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Monday, Jan.20 at 8 a.m.
|
Are you ready for storm season? During heavy rain, Los Angeles County is particularly prone to flooding and erosion because so much of the land is paved over and debris can cause stormwater drains to become clogged or backed up.
