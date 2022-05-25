Registration Now Open for 2022 COC Volleyball Camp

The College of the Canyons women’s volleyball program invites girls and boys ages 9-14 to participate in the 2022 COC Volleyball Camp, with two sessions beginning in July.

Open to beginning and intermediate level players, each camp session will provide attendees an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game and/or grow their current skill levels.

Camp sessions will be led by coaches and players from the college’s six-time Western State Conference champion women’s volleyball program.

The basic skills and fundamentals of volleyball will be introduced and covered in full detail, including serving, passing, setting, attacking/hitting, blocking and digging.

Campers will be divided into groups according to their age and skill level to help maximize their opportunity to grow as young players.

For more experienced players, the camp will reinforce and refine already learned skills while introducing new concepts related to offense and defensive strategy, quick attacking and jump serving.

Sessions include fundamental instruction, skills review and team competition.

The 2022 COC Volleyball Camp will run during the following dates and times:

Session 1: July 19-22 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (T/W/TH/F)

Session 2: July 26-29 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (T/W/TH/F)

Camp sessions are held in the newly renovated and climate controlled Cougar Cage located in the college’s West P.E. Gymnasium on the college’s Valencia campus.

A $175 per player registration fee applies to each session when submitted prior to June 15. After June 15, registration fees will be $200 per camper, per session.

If campers are interested in both sessions, there is an option for a discounted registration fee of $300.

Discounts are also available for teams with a minimum of six players. Contact the COC volleyball office for more information.

All attendees will receive a COC Volleyball Camp T-shirts upon check in. Campers are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and athletic attire. Kneepads are highly recommended, but not required.

To register for the 2022 College of the Canyons Volleyball Camp click here.

Camp proceeds directly support the COC women’s volleyball program.

For more information about the 2022 College of the Canyons Volleyball Camp please contact COC volleyball head coach Clay Timmons at (661) 362-3990 or clay.timmons@canyons.edu.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...