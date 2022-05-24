Registration Now Open for 2022 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp

The College of the Canyons men’s basketball program invites girls and boys from third to eighth grade to participate in the 2022 Howard Fisher’s Cougar Basketball Camp, with two sessions beginning in June.

Open to all skill-levels, each four-day camp session provides attendees a unique opportunity to learn new techniques and strengthen current skills under the direction of COC men’s basketball head coach Howard Fisher, his staff of assistants and team of collegiate student-athletes from the eight-time Western State Conference champion men’s basketball program.

Camp sessions are held in the newly renovated and climate controlled Cougar Cage located in the college’s West P.E. Gymnasium on the college’s Valencia campus.

All major areas of basketball will be covered in detail, including shooting, passing, ball handling, individual offense, defense, rebounding and team play.

Taking grade and age into account, each camper will be evaluated on the first day of camp and placed into groups that will allow them to maximize their opportunity to improve.

Each camp session is highlighted by fundamental instruction, skills contests, guest speakers and team competition.

“This event is one of my most enjoyable responsibilities as a coach,” said Fisher, who has led the Cougars for 22 seasons. “The Cougar Basketball Camp provides a fun, fast-paced environment for young people to learn the game as well as meet new friends. Our staff strives to instill confidence in every camper, while making sure the sport of basketball is always fun.”

The 2022 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp will run during the following dates and times:

June 13-16 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (M/T/W/Th)

June 20-23 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (M/T/W/Th)

A $250 per player registration fee applies to each session.

All campers will receive a T-shirt and a written evaluation and camp photo will also be provided at the end of the weekly session.

Campers are encouraged to bring their own lunch but can also purchase a Jersey Mike’s box lunch at an addition cost ($32), which covers all four days of camp.

To register for the 2022 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp click here.

Camp proceeds directly support the COC men’s basketball program.

For more information contact COC men’s basketball head coach Howard Fisher at (661) 362-3201 or howard.fisher@canyons.edu.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...