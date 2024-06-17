Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series

Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.

Participants will gather each week to run a three-mile course that begins at Mike Gillespie Field and winds through the Valencia campus and surrounding hillsides, before concluding at Cougar Stadium. All races will begin at 7 p.m. and feature more than a dozen age divisions.

In addition, a special kid’s race for younger participants will be held on the track inside Cougar Stadium at 6:45 p.m. each week.

Registration is now open for all races.

Runners will be charged an entry fee of $10 per race for the first five events and $20 for the final race on Aug. 15, which includes a post-run dinner and awards ceremony. Runners also have the option of purchasing a series card for $50, which covers entrance fees for all six races and dinner at the final event.

Entry to the kid’s race is $2 for the first five events and $12 for the final race on Aug. 15, which includes a post-run dinner. A kid’s race series pass is $25 for all six races including dinner at the finale. All other individual kid’s race registrations will be available in person on event day. Each kid’s race runner will receive a participation ribbon.

COC Summer Series event dates are scheduled for:

– July 11

– July 18

– July 25

– Aug. 1

– Aug. 8

– Aug. 15 (final race)

Awards will be given to the top three men and women in each age division after the conclusion of the last event on Aug. 15. The following age divisions are available: 10 and under, 11-13, 14-17, 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-69 and 70 and above.

For more information about the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series please contact COC cross country/track & field head coach Lindie Kane at (661) 755-8162.

