Registration Now Open for City’s ‘Run Santa Clarita’ Virtual Race Series

You’ve spent hours outside this summer, racking up countless miles on off-street trails, sidewalks and paseos, but are all those miles just a number sitting in your fitness tracker?

If so, now is your chance to turn your mileage into rewards by registering for the city of Santa Clarita’s Run Santa Clarita virtual race series. Sign up now for virtual races in October, November and December and earn more for your miles.

The Run Santa Clarita series will kick off Friday, Oct. 23 and run through Sunday, Oct. 25. Over the three-day weekend, participants will complete a 5K (3.1 miles) in one session anywhere they choose. Want to explore even more of the City? Challenge yourself to run a 10K, half marathon or more.

The series will continue in November with results being accepted for participants who complete a virtual race from Nov. 20-22. Additionally, completing the race in November is the perfect lead-in for a guilt-free Thanksgiving feast.

Finally, the series will wrap as we say so long to 2020 with an end-of-the-year virtual race from Dec. 18-20. Channel all of the energy and determination you’ve built up over the year to conquer a new distance and open the door to a better and brighter 2021.

Registration for the Run Santa Clarita virtual races is open now, and runners can sign up for individual weekends or the entire series. In the Run Santa Clarita series, more running means more rewards. Earn a finisher’s medal for each race you complete and unite all three to assemble one large, overall challenge medal.

Prices range based on the number of races and gear you want to earn. Registration for one race, which includes a printable bib, race certificate and medal, is $20 per person. For $40, you will be able to sign up for the one race package and also receive a special event gaiter/buff. Run all three events for $50 and get a printable bib, certificate and medals, or spend $100 and get all three races plus the gaiter/buff and an exclusive event shirt.

To learn more about the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series and to register for one, two or all three races, please visit santa-clarita.com/RunSantaClarita.