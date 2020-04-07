Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes

College of the Canyons is a major hub of activity in the Santa Clarita Valley. As such we are taking a leadership position when attempting to slow community spread of the coronavirus. Consequently, all College of the Canyons in-person services will be moved to remote services online.

Effective immediately, all staff will be working from home, and offices will be closed. To the extent possible services from The School of Personal and Professional Learning and Community Education Services will be available online. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

School of Personal and Professional Learning:

Canyons.edu/PPL

PPL@canyons.edu

(661) 362-3320

Community Education:

Canyons.edu/community

communityed@canyons.edu

(661) 362-3300

The School of Personal and Professional Learning at College of the Canyons provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages with opportunities for professional development, skills development, and language acquisition. These courses are offered tuition-free and are supported by the State of California.

