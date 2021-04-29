Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 29, 2021

By College of the Canyons

Registration is now open for the popular career exploration themed College of the Canyons Summer Institute, with weekly sessions running June 14-18 and June 21-25.

The College of the Canyons Summer Institute is open to students entering grades 6-8 in the fall of 2021.

The goal of the Summer Institute is to provide hands-on career exploration and learning opportunities to students in a variety of areas and subjects including: photography, cybersecurity, electronic music, podcasting, sports medicine, and auto technology.

“We are very excited to be offering half-day online camps this year in addition to our on-campus option,” said Gina Bogna, dean of career services at the college, who originally created the Summer Institute. “Our summer camps provide middle school students a great opportunity to discover a potential career path or new interest while also having some fun. There is no other place in the Santa Clarita Valley for students to get this type of experience.”

All Summer Institute instructors are COC professors or industry professionals that have tailored their curriculum for grades 6-8 in mind.

Each track allows participating students to discover a multitude of career possibilities through a unique blend of innovative lesson plans and fun hands-on activities that are scheduled each week.

The 2021 Summer Institute offerings are listed below:

June 14 to 18 (Online / Half-Day Sessions) — Photography; Cybersecurity; Electronic Music; Digital Media: Podcasting

June 21 to 25 (Online / Half-Day Sessions) — Photography; Cybersecurity; Electronic Music

June 21 to 25 (On Campus / Full-Day Sessions) — Sports Medicine; Sun, Wind, Fire; Automotive Technology

The on-campus COC Summer Institute sessions begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Enrollment fees are $199 per child per week.

Online sessions will be offered in half-day formats at a reduced price of $99 per child per week.

Scholarship awards are also available for select eligible students.

For more information about the 2021 College of the Canyons Summer Institute, please visit the program’s webpage or email communityed@canyons.edu.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...