Registration Now Open for CSUN’s 2020 Virtual Summer Program

For summer 2020, California State University, Northridge will offer its summer courses in a virtual format.

Students interested in the program will have access to a variety of university credit courses that can help them graduate on time, all offered virtually in an online format.

Three different summer sessions will be offered to students Session one and two will begin May 26. Session three will begin July 8.

Students currently enrolled in a degree program or a credit certificate or credential program are potentially eligible for financial aid.

Available options for financial aid include the year-round Pell Grant and many more. To learn more about financial aid options please visit: https://go.csun.edu/SummerFa.

Registration for the summer program is now open. To search for available classes, visit: https://go.csun.edu/Summer2020.