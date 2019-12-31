[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

December 31
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Registration Now Open for Henry Mayo’s Diabetes Prevention Program
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019

Henry MayoRegistration is now open for PreventT2, a lifestyle change program offered by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes stave off the disease.

Guided by trained lifestyle coaches and athletic trainers, groups of participants will learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

Henry Mayo’s Prevent TC program has received full recognition from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

People with prediabetes — higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are five to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes can be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within five years.

People are more likely to have prediabetes and type 2diabetes if they:
• Are 45 years of age or older
• Are overweight
• Have a family history of type 2 diabetes
• Are physically active fewer than three times per week
• Have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy
“One in three adults has prediabetes, and nine out of ten of these people don’t know they have it. The need for prevention has never been greater,” said Charmine Navarro, RN, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education program coordinator.

“The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers,” said Kim Brown, RDN, CDE, Henry Mayo Community Education Diabetes Prevention Program coordinator and lifestyle coach for the Diabetes Prevention Program

The PreventT2 program lasts for twelve months. Meetings are conducted three times per month for the first sixth months, followed by twice a month during the second half of the program. For a nominal fee of $125, participants will receive a one year CDC- approved curriculum facilitated by a trained lifestyle coach and one month free access to Henry Mayo Fitness and Health.

PreventT2 is part of the CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program. Henry Mayo’s program meets at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Participants must meet specific criteria to qualify for the program. Registration is required. Classes start January 15 and meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Please call (661) 200.2300 or visit henrymayo.com/diabetesprevention for more information.

About Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 368- bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200.2000.
