Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 27, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets. Take a class virtually from the comfort of your home or head to your local park for some fresh air and dynamic outdoor classes.

Whether you’re looking to be more active, learn a new hobby or take up a new skill or language, we have just the class to help you and everyone in your family achieve your summer goals.

Staying active and connected has never been easier. Our online registration system allows you to manage everyone’s schedule through a single household account. Sign up for summer classes for yourself, your partner and children from your smartphone or computer.

– Arts and Culture

– Computers and Technology

– Exercise and Fitness

– Health and Wellness

– Martial Arts

– Performing Arts, Music and Dance

– Special Interest

– Sports

Find your class and register today.

COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for In-person Outdoor Classes

The health and well-being of park guests and staff is the top priority. In accordance with LA County Public Health, the following guidelines are in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

– Participants must maintain six feet of physical distancing, wear face masks, and participate in a temperature check before each in-person class.

– Participants should not attend if they experience COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting and diarrhea.

– Temperature and symptom checks will be completed at each class.

– No parents/guardians or guests will be allowed in the programming space to reduce contact with others.

