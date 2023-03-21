Registration Now Open for MHF’s Walk for Kids with Cancer

Registration is now open for Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer. The event will take place on Saturday, May 20, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

To register for the 2023 Walk for Kids with Cancer, click [here].

The local nonprofit provides support and services free of charge to more than 400 MHF families.

Sponsorship opportunities include $5,000 Hero Presenting Sponsor, $2,500 Guardian Sponsor $1,000 Champion Sponsor, $500 Star Sponsor, and $250 Foundation Friend Sponsor.

It will be a fantastic morning with every participant receiving a complimentary gift! Award for Top Individual Fundraiser and Top Team Fundraiser. All money raised from the “2023 Walk for MHF” event will go directly to provide Hope. Help. Healing. to families struggling with pediatric cancer.

For details, Michael Hoefflin Offices at (661) 250-4100 or contact our event coordinator Kelly O’Keefe by cell at (661) 433-8425 or by email at kelly@scvconnected.com or visit www.mhf.org.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation has been in operation in the Santa Clarita Valley since 1995 and strives every day to put an end to children’s cancer in all its forms. Our goal is threefold: we are committed to finding better treatments and cures through medical research; to promoting awareness of childhood cancer; and to assisting local children and their families through outreach programs with love expressed through both emotional and financial support.

Simply put, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation Michael Hoefflin for Children’s Cancer strives to provide Hope. Help. Healing. to families struggling with pediatric cancer.

