Registration Now Open for MHF’s Walk for Kids with Cancer

Registration is now open for Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer. The event will take place on Saturday, May 20, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.
To register for the 2023 Walk for Kids with Cancer, click [here].
The local nonprofit provides support and services free of charge to more than 400 MHF families.
Sponsorship opportunities include $5,000 Hero Presenting Sponsor, $2,500 Guardian Sponsor $1,000 Champion Sponsor, $500 Star Sponsor, and $250 Foundation Friend Sponsor.
It will be a fantastic morning with every participant receiving a complimentary gift! Award for Top Individual Fundraiser and Top Team Fundraiser. All money raised from the “2023 Walk for MHF” event will go directly to provide Hope. Help. Healing. to families struggling with pediatric cancer.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation has been in operation in the Santa Clarita Valley since 1995 and strives every day to put an end to children’s cancer in all its forms. Our goal is threefold: we are committed to finding better treatments and cures through medical research; to promoting awareness of childhood cancer; and to assisting local children and their families through outreach programs with love expressed through both emotional and financial support.
Simply put, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation Michael Hoefflin for Children’s Cancer strives to provide Hope. Help. Healing. to families struggling with pediatric cancer.
Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
On March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion adopting a plan for the County Probation Department’s halls and camps, specifically as it relates to establishing Secure Youth Treatment Facilities following the transfer of juvenile serious offenders from state to county custody.
Already a two-time All-State selection, College of the Canyons sophomore LuLu Salloom has been named a 2023 Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Coaches' All-American Honorable Mention honoree, just the second player in program history to receive such an honor.
College of the Canyons, ranked No. 13, split a non-conference doubleheader vs. No. 10 Fullerton College on Saturday, taking the opener at Whitten Field in shutout fashion behind pitcher Allyson Melgar's big game before seeing the Hornets come away ahead in the late afternoon affair.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Hamilton (women's swim) and Alexander Moores (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 13-18.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet in open session for a joint business meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, March 22, at 3:30 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after the rainfall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 35 additional deaths and 1,238 new cases countywide.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.