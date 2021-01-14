Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes

L.A. County Parks can help you achieve your New Year’s goals while bringing L.A. vibes into virtual classes. No matter where you live or your budget, County Parks offer classes to get in shape, live a healthier lifestyle or learn a new hobby.
Staying engaged and active has never been easier or safer. And you don’t have to live in Los Angeles County to join the fun.
Get a taste of L.A. County Parks from the comfort and convenience of your home. Come join the fun. They’re just a “click” away.
REGISTER TODAY
Choose from over 175 classes for all ages and levels. There’s a class for everyone:
Computer Programming, Gaming and Animation
Arts Classes including Watercolor Painting and Calligraphy
Fitness Classes including Yoga, Zumba, Gymnastics and Pilates
French, Spanish and Italian Language Lessons
Parent and Child Learning Classes
Piano and Guitar Lessons
Acting, Poetry and Creative Writing Classes
Basketball Workouts
Health and Wellness
Imagine learning a new language, attending parent and me classes or discovering your inner artist from the comfort of your own home. Kick off the new year with by learning something new.
Find your class and register today at reservations.lacounty.gov.
For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov/winter20 or call (626) 588-5364.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.