Registration Open for L.A. County Parks’ Online Classes

L.A. County Parks can help you achieve your New Year’s goals while bringing L.A. vibes into virtual classes. No matter where you live or your budget, County Parks offer classes to get in shape, live a healthier lifestyle or learn a new hobby.

Staying engaged and active has never been easier or safer. And you don’t have to live in Los Angeles County to join the fun.

Get a taste of L.A. County Parks from the comfort and convenience of your home. Come join the fun. They’re just a “click” away.

REGISTER TODAY

Choose from over 175 classes for all ages and levels. There’s a class for everyone:

Computer Programming, Gaming and Animation

Arts Classes including Watercolor Painting and Calligraphy

Fitness Classes including Yoga, Zumba, Gymnastics and Pilates

French, Spanish and Italian Language Lessons

Parent and Child Learning Classes

Piano and Guitar Lessons

Acting, Poetry and Creative Writing Classes

Basketball Workouts

Health and Wellness

Imagine learning a new language, attending parent and me classes or discovering your inner artist from the comfort of your own home. Kick off the new year with by learning something new.

Find your class and register today at reservations.lacounty.gov.

For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov/winter20 or call (626) 588-5364.