Registration Open for L.A. County Youth Sailing Camps

Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors will offer Summer Youth Sailing Camps June 21 through Aug. 1.
The Department of Beaches and Harbors’ Russell Walker W.A.T.E.R. Youth Program (Water Awareness, Training, Education & Recreation) currently offers a Youth Sailing Camp with Beginning and intermediate sailing camp and an Advanced sailing camp.
Beginning and intermediate sailing camp will offer instruction from Los Angeles County Lifeguards. Lifeguards will instruct sailing courses teaching students sailing knowledge and terms, boat maintenance and rigging, knot tying, tacking, docking and instruction to ocean sailing.
Students will learn to sail on 14-foot Capri sailboats with main sail and jib and Laser sailboats.
In the final days of the session, students will get experience on a Catalina 275 Sport.
Applicants in the intermediate sailing class must have completed at least one beginning sailing class.
Advanced sailing applicants must have completed at least one session of the intermediate sailing class and have the recommendation of the instructor.
The Advanced sailing class will involve a one day review and evaluation of beginning skills, followed with extensive ocean sailing on Laser sailboats.
If you are interested in the Youth Sailing Camp call (424) 526-7888.
Location:
Boathouse at Burton Chace Park
13640 Mindanao Way
Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Camp details:
Monday – Friday (except holidays)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
$355 per 5-day session, $284 per 4-day session
Financial aid available for qualifying families
Ages: 11 to 17
Beginning Sailing Dates:
June 21 – June 24 (4-day session)
June 27 – July 1
July 18 – July 22
Aug. 8 – Aug. 12
Intermediate Sailing Dates:
July 5 – July 8 (4-day session)
July 25 – July 29
Advanced Sailing Dates:
July 11 – July 15
Aug. 1 – Aug. 5
To register visit Summer Youth Sailing Camps.
