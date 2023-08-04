Registration Open for Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program

Registration is now open for the Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program, Teen Experience Program, Play ‘N’ Learn, CHAMPS boxing fitness and more.

There is a $30 fee for the Youth Afterschool Program for ages 5 to 12. The Teen Experience Program for ages 13 to 17 and the CHAMPS boxing fitness program are free.

The Play ‘N’ Learn program for toddlers, 6 months to 4 years is also free.

A variety of classes and programs for children and adults are available for city of Santa Clarita residents for free, or a fee. To see a schedule of programs visit https://www.santa-clarita.com/home/showpublisheddocument/22637/638266591795975192.

For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/ncc or call (661)286-4006.

