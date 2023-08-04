Registration Open for Newhall Community Center Afterschool Program

"Celebrate" is a unique free cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita’s legal counsel has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Tacos Jacky, an illegal sidewalk vending operation currently operating within the public right-of-way at various locations throughout Santa Clarita.
"Celebrate" is a unique free cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Do you Know a strong, ambitious woman who is the primary provider for her family and pursuing higher education? Encourage her to apply for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley Live Your Dream Award program.
Since attending the 2022 World Cup, Santa Clarita eighth grader Ismachiah Oduwole, 13, has been making his way across the globe collecting signatures on a soccer ball and seeking sustainability pledges to raise awareness on the impact of climate change.
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation recognizes this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including Holly Schroeder, SCVEDC president and chief executive officer. Several members of the SCVEDC's Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on July 31.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced her opposition to the new Aliso Canyon proposal, joining with area legislators who shared their concerns about increasing storage at the facility before the California Public Utilities Commission and federal authorities have completed their investigations into the causes of the winter gas price spikes.
The Salvation Army and Walmart on Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.