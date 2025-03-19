header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 19
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons
| Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
Water drop


It is not too late to enroll in the Spring 2025 semester at College of the Canyons. In fact, more than 500 short-term classes are available in a wide range of core subjects that satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.

Short-term offerings will be available throughout March and April at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses and will also include online courses.

“Short-term classes offer students an additional opportunity to get ahead in their coursework and meet their academic goals,” said Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, interim assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at the college. “Students can choose to enroll in in-person and online classes to fit their unique schedules and learning preferences.”

Among the courses being offered are classes in hospitality, wine studies, as well as Focused classes, which provide students with added flexibility, speed, and information retention.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL)—which provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost—will be offering more than 80 short-term classes throughout March and April.

Community members can choose from PPL classes such as career skills, mental health/first aid, computer skills, medical scribe, and English as a Second Language.

Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled. To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the program’s webpage. 

For more information about spring 2025 semester short-term classes, please visit the class schedule.  
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons

Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
It is not too late to enroll in the Spring 2025 semester at College of the Canyons. In fact, more than 500 short-term classes are available in a wide range of core subjects that satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.
FULL STORY...

Bachelor of Science in Building Performance Program Receives CalBEM Award

Bachelor of Science in Building Performance Program Receives CalBEM Award
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Even though the College of the Canyons Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program launched in January 2025, it is already making waves in the design world.
FULL STORY...

The SoCal Sound to Present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show

The SoCal Sound to Present ‘Jet into Work’ Radio Show
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Beginning Monday, March 17, at 6 a.m., Jet will be hosting “Jet into Work,” on 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound which will lend a fun and upbeat start to listeners’ mornings.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees

CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
FULL STORY...

March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

March 12: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, March 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons
It is not too late to enroll in the Spring 2025 semester at College of the Canyons. In fact, more than 500 short-term classes are available in a wide range of core subjects that satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.
Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons
March 20: Circle K Offering 40 Cents off Per Gallon To Support American Red Cross
Committed to serving its West Coast communities, Circle K is celebrating American Red Cross Month with 40 cents off per gallon on fuel this Thursday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
March 20: Circle K Offering 40 Cents off Per Gallon To Support American Red Cross
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 16th Annual State of the County will be held on July 2 at 11:30 AM at The Hyatt Regency Valencia.
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
March 21: Community Hike to Feature Mural Painting
The March city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held on Friday, March 21. Meet at 6 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350, near the exercise staircase.
March 21: Community Hike to Feature Mural Painting
Olive Branch Theatericals Presents ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’
Time travel back to 1968 for the latest musical production presented by Olive Branch Theatericals, "Breaking Up is Hard to Do."
Olive Branch Theatericals Presents ‘Breaking Up is Hard to Do’
Bachelor of Science in Building Performance Program Receives CalBEM Award
Even though the College of the Canyons Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program launched in January 2025, it is already making waves in the design world.
Bachelor of Science in Building Performance Program Receives CalBEM Award
March 25: Trail Tales, Wagging Tails, a Storytime Pet Adoption Event
Get ready for a paw-some morning filled with storytelling, adventure and adorable four-legged friends at the launch of the newest Trail Tales books. Families are invited to a heartwarming event on Tuesday, March 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Duane R. Harte Park
March 25: Trail Tales, Wagging Tails, a Storytime Pet Adoption Event
Donations Sought by Gibbon Conservation Center for Rocky’s House
Rocky, the youngest Javan gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus, will turn 2 years old on July 2. He was rejected at birth by his mother and has been raised by the experts and volunteers at the Gibbon Center.
Donations Sought by Gibbon Conservation Center for Rocky’s House
March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the history, preservation and reopening of the Old Ridge Route will host a Clean Up the Ridge Route volunteer event on Saturday, March 22, 9 a.m.-noon.
March 22: Clean Up the Ridge Route Volunteer Event
March 27: Webinar on Copyright Basics
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host a webinar, Protecting Creative Works: Copyright Basics, on Thursday March 27 from noon to 1 p.m.
March 27: Webinar on Copyright Basics
Spring is for Volunteering via the ‘Hub’
Why not be a volunteer this spring? The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is a one-stop shop for promoting volunteerism in the community.
Spring is for Volunteering via the ‘Hub’
Youth Sports Coaches Needed for City of Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is looking for 2025 youth sports coaches for several upcoming spring and summer sports.
Youth Sports Coaches Needed for City of Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
March 19: Hart Board Considers Appointment of Fiscal Services Director
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, March 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
March 19: Hart Board Considers Appointment of Fiscal Services Director
March 26: Beyond Harmony Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting at Beyond Harmony Medical Spa & Luxury Aesthetics, Wednesday, March 26 at 4 p.m.
March 26: Beyond Harmony Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
June 21: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to purchase tickets for the 46th Annual city of Santa Clarita Dodger Day.
June 21: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
March 19, 26: Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Series
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita will host two Enhancing Your Digital Footprint series webinars, noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 19 and 26.
March 19, 26: Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Series
Schiavo Advances Public, Victim, Small Business Safety Legislation
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has introduced a legislation package which includes the Victim and Witness Protection Act (AB 535), Small Business Retail Theft Grants (AB 949), Police Pension Tax Exemption (AB 814) and protecting funding for crime victims (VOCA Funding Act) in the state budget.
Schiavo Advances Public, Victim, Small Business Safety Legislation
April 2: Total Wine & More Hosts Serata Italiana Event
On Wednesday, April 2 6-8:30 p.m., Serata Italiana, the renowned Italian language and culture club, will host an exclusive event at Total Wine & More featuring real estate expert Natalie Blancardi and a virtual introduction to Italian attorney Antonello Pierro.
April 2: Total Wine & More Hosts Serata Italiana Event
March 17-22: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 17 to Saturday, March 22.
March 17-22: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Mustangs’ Track Teams Crush Point Loma Meet
The track teams of The Master's University maintained their strong start to the 2025 outdoor season at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Classic on Saturday. March 15 in San Diego. Five standards were added and 11 top-10 marks in school history were achieved.
Mustangs’ Track Teams Crush Point Loma Meet
Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops
The Master's University men's basketball team's season ended Saturday night, March 15 as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 76-71 in The MacArthur Center.
Season Ends for TMU Men’s Hoops
Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall
Old Town Newhall has earned its title as Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District and has also become well-known as a hub for prime dining and shopping.
Ken Striplin | Stimulating the SENSES in Old Town Newhall
SCVNews.com