Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at College of the Canyons

It is not too late to enroll in the Spring 2025 semester at College of the Canyons. In fact, more than 500 short-term classes are available in a wide range of core subjects that satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.

Short-term offerings will be available throughout March and April at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses and will also include online courses.

“Short-term classes offer students an additional opportunity to get ahead in their coursework and meet their academic goals,” said Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, interim assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at the college. “Students can choose to enroll in in-person and online classes to fit their unique schedules and learning preferences.”

Among the courses being offered are classes in hospitality, wine studies, as well as Focused classes, which provide students with added flexibility, speed, and information retention.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL)—which provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost—will be offering more than 80 short-term classes throughout March and April.

Community members can choose from PPL classes such as career skills, mental health/first aid, computer skills, medical scribe, and English as a Second Language.

Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled. To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the program’s webpage.

For more information about spring 2025 semester short-term classes, please visit the class schedule.

